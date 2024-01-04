My favorite camera now comes with a FREE $650 lens!

By James Artaius
published

Buy the brilliant OM System OM-5 for $999 and get the great 14-150mm lens (with $650) thrown in for free!

What could be better than getting a free lens when you buy a camera? Getting a really, really useful free lens worth $650!

That's what's on offer here. Right now you can get a FREE Olympus 14-150mm lens when you buy an OM System OM-5 for $999. This is a sensational deal on what's my current favorite camera, along with one of the most useful lenses I've ever owned!

OM System OM-5 + Olympus 14-150mm | was $1,649.98 |  $999.99
SAVE $649.99 The OM-5 is a Swiss Army knife camera, with a 20.4MP sensor capable of 80MP RAW photos, 7.5 stops of stabilization, Live ND filter simulation, and IP53-certified weather sealing. Available in classic SLR silver or black. 

Why do I love the OM System OM-5 so much? It's the perfect all-purpose camera for me. Its 20.4MP sensor is the perfect resolution for my needs – ideal for quickly uploading images to websites (like Digital Camera World!) or social media, but packing enough detail for crisp A3 and A3+ prints. And if I want more resolution, I can flick it into 50MP or 80MP Hi Res mode. 

It has truly incredible in-body image stabilization, too, maxing out at 7.5 stops of compensation – which actually feels better than the same amount of stabilization on my Canon EOS R5, since the OM kit is so much smaller and lighter. 

The Olympus M.Zuiko 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens doesn't always get the love it deserves, but consider this: it's a 28-300mm full-frame equivalent that's fully weather-sealed. It's absolutely tiny for what it is, at just 9oz and 3.27 inches when collapsed. Sure, there are sharper lenses out there, but this super-small superzoom handles all conditions and is a perfect lens for everyday shooting, travel, and all-weather exploration!

Take a look at the best Olympus cameras (OM System) along with the best Olympus lenses (OM System). Don't forget that Micro Four Thirds is an open standard, so everything is cross-compatible with the best Micro Four Thirds cameras and best Micro Four Thirds lenses, too! 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

