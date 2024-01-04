My favorite camera now comes with a FREE $650 lens!

What could be better than getting a free lens when you buy a camera? Getting a really, really useful free lens worth $650!

That's what's on offer here. Right now you can get a FREE Olympus 14-150mm lens when you buy an OM System OM-5 for $999. This is a sensational deal on what's my current favorite camera, along with one of the most useful lenses I've ever owned!

OM System OM-5 + Olympus 14-150mm | was $1,649.98 | $999.99

SAVE $649.99 The OM-5 is a Swiss Army knife camera, with a 20.4MP sensor capable of 80MP RAW photos, 7.5 stops of stabilization, Live ND filter simulation, and IP53-certified weather sealing. Available in classic SLR silver or black.

Why do I love the OM System OM-5 so much? It's the perfect all-purpose camera for me. Its 20.4MP sensor is the perfect resolution for my needs – ideal for quickly uploading images to websites (like Digital Camera World!) or social media, but packing enough detail for crisp A3 and A3+ prints. And if I want more resolution, I can flick it into 50MP or 80MP Hi Res mode.

It has truly incredible in-body image stabilization, too, maxing out at 7.5 stops of compensation – which actually feels better than the same amount of stabilization on my Canon EOS R5, since the OM kit is so much smaller and lighter.

The Olympus M.Zuiko 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens doesn't always get the love it deserves, but consider this: it's a 28-300mm full-frame equivalent that's fully weather-sealed. It's absolutely tiny for what it is, at just 9oz and 3.27 inches when collapsed. Sure, there are sharper lenses out there, but this super-small superzoom handles all conditions and is a perfect lens for everyday shooting, travel, and all-weather exploration!

