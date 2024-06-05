The whole Leica M11-D manual just leaked and I NEED this camera!

By
published

Leak appears to confirm Leica M11-D specs and features

Top down view of Leica M11-P camera lying on its back
The Leica M11-P has the same black aluminum top plate as the M11 Monochrom, but with a stylish inscription (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

So let's address the elephant in the Leica room... the whole manual for the no officially confirmed Leica M11-D has just been dropped online via LeicaRumors 

While I think it might be a blow for Leica's launch plans – a new major updated and specialist camera being dropped into the world wide web before launch – it's a joy to me and many other users of the Leica brand to hear this novel camera seems destined to be on the way to market with an official manual! 

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

