Moto E32 specs and €179 price tag leaked

Having already been spotted on several certification websites, we’re expecting Motorola’s new E series smartphone, the Moto E32, to launch imminently. Following leaked renders of the upcoming smartphone, now thanks to DealNTech we have leaked specs and pricing details, too.

Moto E32 Specifications

According to DealNTech, the Moto E32 will be powered by the Unisoc T606, which is an entry-level processor, as seen in the Galaxy A03 and Nokia G21. Allegedly, the phone will have a 6.5-inch LCD with centre aligned punch-hole. On the back it’s said to have a triple camera set up consisting of a 16MP main sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP selfie camera up front.

The leak says the Moto E32 will feature a 5000 mAh battery – fast becoming the norm even on budget phones - which will support 10W Turbo charging, via a Type-C port. It is also said to boot Android 11 out of the box.

The unofficial renders circulating the web give us a few more clues about the upcoming Moto E32, namely that the phone will be available in blue and silver and that the back panel will be made of plastic and feature a glossy finish. We can also see the power button and volume rockers are on the left and the SIM card tray is the right. On the bottom, there is the speaker, microphone and Type-C port but no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto E32: Price & Availability

While there is no official information regarding the price of the E32 as it’s yet to launch, an early listing tells us that it could be priced at €179 for the 4GB+64GB variant, with a discount pushing it down as far as €149.







