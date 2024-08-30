Master fine-art flower photography with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 283, out now!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Capture beautiful flowers

Unleash your creativity and capture colourful shots of flowers for a huge range of applications. (Image credit: Future)

It may seem like a niche area but flower photography is a genre that tests all of your skills, from complex lighting to tricky compositions and colour control. In our first feature in this issue, we explore the key techniques you can use to capture stunning flower portraits, using both household lighting and flash. In the process, you'll learn essential techniques you can apply in almost every type of professional photography, honing your studio skills and finding innovative ways to capture detailed images.

Create travel visuals

Make the most of your travel photos with pro advice from Bella Falk (Image credit: Future)

We teamed up with award-winning travel blogger and photographer Bella Falk for our travel photography guide. Flip to page 36 of the magazine to discover how to plan best and photograph your next adventure.

Starting with kit advice, discover how to capture iconic landmarks with a fresh but also creative approach and talk about how you can earn money once back at home. Also, Bella gives us an exclusive interview about her mesmerising travel stories and discusses the most challenging aspects of travel photography.

Get in the zone for landscapes

Keep your costs down and minimise your environmental impact by shooting local (Image credit: Future, Andrew Haggar)

Starting on page 14, join qualified landscape architect and photographer Andrew Haggar on a day in the beautiful natural scenery of Cumbria. Haggar has devised an innovative long-form project, photographing an area of one square kilometre and capturing it regularly over several years.

He says, “The idea is to explore your space in depth through repeated visits.” Haggar also offers insight into his kitbag and gives advice on how to start your own MySqK project.

Shoot outdoor portraits

Join Holly Wren on location to find out how she balances shadows when using only natural light (Image credit: Future, Holly Wren)

Find our step-by-step outdoor portraiture guide from page 50 of the magazine. Instead of firing up the flash, Holly Wren explains that a simple reflector may be all that is required.

MAXIMAL minimal

Sara Goli's award-winning minimalist monochrome images blend real and abstract worlds (Image credit: Future, Sara Goli)

For our interview slot this month, we talked to Iranian photographer Sara Goli. Starting on page 76, Sara explains the gear she uses, the challenges she faces as an Iranian female photographer and what inspires her award-winning creative style.

Advice from the DP community

Our network of pro photographers has got all the inside scoops you need!

Theatre photography From page 72 we go behind the scenes at the theatre and interview freelance photographer From page 72 we go behind the scenes at the theatre and interview freelance photographer Andrew Ab . He explains how he got into shooting theatre photography and reveals some of the highlights of his career. Claire Gillo also answers questions from the DP reader community and offers advice on the best cameras for low light. (Image credit: Andrew Ab Photography)

Latest review and kit

Thinking about investing in new gear? We tested the Leica D-Lux 8, Fujifilm's medium-format super-telephoto - the 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR and the OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II, a 24-80mm equivalent trinity lens. (Image credit: Future)

