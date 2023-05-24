Mark our words: Canon's new camera is gonna sell like crazy

From its spec sheet, the new Canon EOS R100 may not seem like it's going to be a blockbuster camera. Make no mistake, though: it's going to do gangbusters business.

The Canon EOS R100 is the manufacturer's latest entry-level camera, and is the most affordable body in the EOS R lineup – selling at under US$600 with kit zoom - making it an ideal camera for beginners, photography students, and anyone looking to upgrade from shooting on a phone.

• See what we think in our Canon EOS R100 review

As such, the R100 is the mirrorless equivalent that replaces the Canon Rebel SL2 / Canon EOS 200D and Canon Rebel T7 / Canon EOS 2000D DSLRs – which are two of the manufacturer's best-selling bodies.

Given that it's aimed at newcomers, the Canon EOS R100 boasts a guided user interface. Its helpful menus offer descriptions of the various modes, along with on-screen examples of what you can expect, making it simple to shoot what you want. Meanwhile, features like Creative Assist enable you to adjust things like contrast, brightness and background blur without needing to know about settings.

(Image credit: Canon)

Primarily a stills camera, it features a 24.1MP APS-C image sensor, powered by a Digic 8 processor and featuring Canon's original Dual Pixel Autofocus with face and eye detection. It can shoot bursts of up to 6.5fps (3.5fps with full AF) and has a sensitivity of ISO100-12800 (expandable to 25600).

It can shoot video, too, all the way up to 4K 25p (though this incurs a 1.55x crop, and loses the Dual Pixel capability). FullHD capture is offered up to 60p, and it can even record at 120p slow-motion if you shoot at 720p.

It also has a mode we're big fans of called Hybrid Auto, which takes 2-4 seconds of video whenever you take a photo. Then, at the end of the day, it can compile clips of your day out – a bit like the way iPhones use Live photos to compile moments for Memories.

The Canon EOS R100 is available starting in June, and comes in a kit with the Canon RF-S 18-45mm for $599.99 / £669.99 / AU$1,099. A twin-lens kit will also be available for $829 / AU$1,399. It will also be available body only in the US for $479.

See our hands-on Canon EOS R100 review.

