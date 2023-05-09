Manfrotto launches two high-end tripod kits... with a twist

Manfrotto has launched two new tripod kits, each incorporating Manfrotto's clever and innovative MOVE Quick Release System. The Manfrotto MT055CXPRO3 Carbon Fiber Tripod with MHXPRO-3W Head & Move Quick Release Kit is based on Manfrotto's tried and tested MT055CXPRO3 Carbon Fiber Tripod. These legs aren't new, but they do offer a stout shooting base with a 170cm maximum height, 63cm closed length and 20kg maximum payload. A 2.1kg product weight is on the heavier side for a carbon tripod, but this is a tripod design for rigidity over portability, a point further proved by the legs being comprised of 3 sections rather than the more typical 4 or 5. The kit's included head is Manfrotto's excellent MHXPRO-3W 3 Way Pan-Tilt Head (opens in new tab). This offers greater compositional precision than a ball head, yet its compact retractable handles still pack down tightly for a streamlined shape.
Alternatively, the Manfrotto MT055CXPRO4 Carbon Fiber Tripod with MHXPRO-BHQ2 XPRO Ball Head & Move Quick Release Kit is the more portable kit of the pair. Still incorporating an 055-series tripod legs, the CXPRO4 instead features 4-section legs for a more compact 54cm closed length, while still matching the MT055CXPRO3's 170cm max extended height. The kit includes a MHXPRO-BHQ2 XPRO Ball Head - a top-notch ball head design with ergonomic lever locks and a stout 15kg payload and adjustable friction control.
But what sets both these kits apart is the device that sits between the tripod legs and the head. Manfrotto's MOVE Quick Release Catcher System Set is a compact adapter with a 3/8"-16 thread at the bottom of the catcher base, and a regular 1/4"-20 spigot atop the QR plate. The circular plate simply clicks into the base and is released with a twist of the base's knurled twist lock collar. The idea is if you need to switch your camera between multiple tripods, rigs, sliders or a gimbal, each support can be fitted with a MOVE Catcher base, and a single QR plate attached to the base of your favorite tripod head. This can then be quickly and easily transferred between supports. Alternatively, if you use multiple heads - a ball head for stills, and a pan/tilt head for video - a MOVE Catcher can be fitter to the top of each head, and a MOVE QR plate screwed to the tripod socket on your camera, so you can easily switch your camera between different heads.
Both tripod kits are available now from B&H (opens in new tab), with the Manfrotto MT055CXPRO3 Carbon Fiber Tripod with MHXPRO-3W Head & Move Quick Release Kit priced at $699. The Manfrotto MT055CXPRO4 Carbon Fiber Tripod with MHXPRO-BHQ2 XPRO Ball Head & Move Quick Release Kit retails for $749.
