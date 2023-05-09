Manfrotto launches two high-end tripod kits... with a twist

Manfrotto has launched two new tripod kits, each incorporating Manfrotto's clever and innovative MOVE Quick Release System. The Manfrotto MT055CXPRO3 Carbon Fiber Tripod with MHXPRO-3W Head & Move Quick Release Kit is based on Manfrotto's tried and tested MT055CXPRO3 Carbon Fiber Tripod. These legs aren't new, but they do offer a stout shooting base with a 170cm maximum height, 63cm closed length and 20kg maximum payload. A 2.1kg product weight is on the heavier side for a carbon tripod, but this is a tripod design for rigidity over portability, a point further proved by the legs being comprised of 3 sections rather than the more typical 4 or 5. The kit's included head is Manfrotto's excellent MHXPRO-3W 3 Way Pan-Tilt Head (opens in new tab). This offers greater compositional precision than a ball head, yet its compact retractable handles still pack down tightly for a streamlined shape.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

Alternatively, the Manfrotto MT055CXPRO4 Carbon Fiber Tripod with MHXPRO-BHQ2 XPRO Ball Head & Move Quick Release Kit is the more portable kit of the pair. Still incorporating an 055-series tripod legs, the CXPRO4 instead features 4-section legs for a more compact 54cm closed length, while still matching the MT055CXPRO3's 170cm max extended height. The kit includes a MHXPRO-BHQ2 XPRO Ball Head - a top-notch ball head design with ergonomic lever locks and a stout 15kg payload and adjustable friction control.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

But what sets both these kits apart is the device that sits between the tripod legs and the head. Manfrotto's MOVE Quick Release Catcher System Set is a compact adapter with a 3/8"-16 thread at the bottom of the catcher base, and a regular 1/4"-20 spigot atop the QR plate. The circular plate simply clicks into the base and is released with a twist of the base's knurled twist lock collar. The idea is if you need to switch your camera between multiple tripods, rigs, sliders or a gimbal, each support can be fitted with a MOVE Catcher base, and a single QR plate attached to the base of your favorite tripod head. This can then be quickly and easily transferred between supports. Alternatively, if you use multiple heads - a ball head for stills, and a pan/tilt head for video - a MOVE Catcher can be fitter to the top of each head, and a MOVE QR plate screwed to the tripod socket on your camera, so you can easily switch your camera between different heads.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

Both tripod kits are available now from B&H (opens in new tab), with the Manfrotto MT055CXPRO3 Carbon Fiber Tripod with MHXPRO-3W Head & Move Quick Release Kit priced at $699. The Manfrotto MT055CXPRO4 Carbon Fiber Tripod with MHXPRO-BHQ2 XPRO Ball Head & Move Quick Release Kit retails for $749.

Read more: