Magnum teams up with The Photo Society to bring a new Square Print Sale dedicated to the natural world

Photographs by Alec Soth, Elliott Erwitt, Trent Parke, and Charlie Hamilton James are among those featured in the new Magnum Square Print Sale – 'Eden'

Magnum Print Sale x The Photo Society
Bird Hunters, Indus River, Pakistan. Published in National Geographic in 2000. (Image credit: Randy Olson / The Photo Society)

Magnum Photos has partnered with The Photo Society for its new print sale, exploring the beauty of the natural world and highlighting the need to protect it from its primary adversary – humankind.

The Magnum Square Print Sale is a bi-annual week-long print sale run by the renowned photography cooperative Magnum Photos and features exclusive work by some of the world's greatest photographers.

