Magnum teams up with The Photo Society to bring a new Square Print Sale dedicated to the natural world

Magnum Photos has partnered with The Photo Society for its new print sale, exploring the beauty of the natural world and highlighting the need to protect it from its primary adversary – humankind.

The Magnum Square Print Sale is a bi-annual week-long print sale run by the renowned photography cooperative Magnum Photos and features exclusive work by some of the world's greatest photographers.

This print sale is titled Eden, and features over 120 images handpicked by the photographers themselves and available to purchase as 6x6" limited edition prints during the online sale this week only (October 21 -27). The photographs showcase the splendor of the natural world while also emphasizing the desperate need to look after it.

Steve Winter's famous image of a mountain lion in Griffith Park in Los Angeles first appeard in National Geographic in 2013 (Image credit: Steve Winter / The Photo Society)

Teaming up with The Photo Society is the ideal collaboration to make this point. Founded in 2011, as an organized community of documentary photographers who had worked for National Geographic, they share many of the same values including an incredible desire to advocate for our planet's natural world. It is the first time the organizations have partnered on a project and brought together world-renowned works from two distinct groups of industry-leading photographers.

Everyone has a different idea of what an ideal world looks like and how to represent it. 'From rainforests to concrete jungles and everywhere in between, the collection captures not only a diverse range of places but also a vibrant spectrum of thematic interpretations'.

Valdes Peninsula, Argentina, 2021 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt / Magnum Photos)

A mixture of Magnum and Photo Society photographers present their take on Eden, resulting in an incredibly diverse selection of images that showcase flora, fauna, and man's impact on them. Photographers featured include Steve McCurry, Eliott Erwitt, Alec Soth, Charlie Hamilton James, Steve Winter, and Karine Aigner plus so many more.

Magnum president Cristina de Middel writes, “Eden, some say, was a garden where the first humans lived in harmony with an environment designed to help them thrive. If that story is true, we’ve done a poor job keeping the garden tidy, rich, and clean. Whether you believe the story or not, it certainly didn’t predict that our flourishing as a species would come at the cost of exhausting the world’s resources.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She continues, “Landscape photography is one of the most beloved genres: misty layered hills at sunrise in Tuscany, sunsets over the Grand Canyon... We love capturing the beauty around us and celebrating the magnificence of our planet. But what we must realize is that these landscape and wildlife photographs may soon be all that’s left — our only memory of the world as it once was. The only proof that Eden did exist. For this Square Print Sale edition, we’ve partnered with The Photo Society, an organization at the forefront of documenting this beauty. My hope is that the collection we’ve curated will serve as a reminder, subtle or stark, of what’s truly at stake.”

The print sale runs this week only from October 21 - October 27, exclusively on the Magnum store website. The estate-stamped, museum-quality 6x6” prints will be available online, priced at $110/£110 each. Hurry, as these prints won't be around for long!

Young man walks behind an elephant, 1995 (Image credit: Steve McCurry / Magnum Photos)

Check out our guides to the best camera for landscapes and the best camera for wildlife photography.