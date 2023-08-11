Macro Masterclass! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 269 is out now!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice, and insight.

Shoot incredible macro masterpieces

Don't miss our cover feature where Ross Hoddinott explores the magical world of macro photography. Images © Ross Hoddinott (Image credit: Future)

Macro is an ever-popular subject in Digital Photographer. Back by popular demand, Ross Hoddinott has written us another installment of our Pro Masterclass series, this time with his essential tips, techniques, and advice on how to capture mesmerizing macro shots. Learn how to control colour, light, composition, and detail at the macro-scale to reveal the natural world in glorious close-up.

Be sure to check out the other parts of the Masterclass series, in issues 266, 267 and 268, to catch up on what you've missed so far.

Travel photography made easy

Check out our 13-page special on travel photography and make the most of your next trip, either close to home or far overseas. (Image credit: Future)

As the summer season gets in full swing, it's time to plan your next adventure, at home or abroad. In our second feature, entitled Capture the Adventure, our Technique Editor, Kim explains how to look for amazing subjects while on the move, how to compose these for maximum drama, and even how to process your shots with creative flair. Discover which lenses to pack, how to plan a photo trip, and, with help from pro travel shooter, Luke Miller, how to tell a story in pictures.

Lighting like the movies

Shoot and edit portrait images for an edgy cinematic look, with help from Jake Kehar Gill (Image credit: Future)

Cinema is a constant source of inspiration for photographers, with each time period offering a unique style and artistic aesthetic. In our Creative Project this month, London-based portrait photographer Jake Kehar Gill demonstrates how to introduce some theatrical lighting into a black and white portrait for an eye-catching and emotive study. Learn how to quickly and easily capture striking light with minimal equipment.

Fantastic filter holders

In the market for a new set of pro-grade filters? You'll need a solid holder so, check out our expert group test to see which make and model comes out on top. (Image credit: Future)

Changing faces

In our Shoot Like a Pro spot, Editor, Peter joins Mel Esson in Aberdeen to find out how to deftly balance and integrate multiple genres and styles into a photo business, from pets to boudoir! (Image credit: Future)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

