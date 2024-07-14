Lost photographs of Edward Whymper's controversial conquest of the Matterhorn summit to be published

Previously lost photos of Whymper's scandal-ridden ascent of the Matterhorn, where four men died, will be published for the first time in a reprint of his memoir

Edward Whymper's photographs of the Matterhorn
(Image credit: Edward Whymper)

In 1865, in what is now referred to as "the golden days of Alpinism", English mountaineer, explorer, illustrator and author, Edward Whymper, completed the first ascent of the Matterhorn, in the Alps.

Climbing the Matterhorn was considered an impossible endeavor, and his achievement would go on to inspire many mountaineering endeavors to come. 

