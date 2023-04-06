Long-awaited DJI Inspire 3 is finally coming. Well, almost certainly.

By Adam Juniper
published

DJI announces a product launch event "Inspiration Arrives" with a picture of an Inspire-like drone. It can only be one thing.

Inspire 3 teaser image
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI will be making an announcement on April 13th and we're pretty sure we know what it is. The teaser, in fact, would make it difficult for fans of the brand to miss it. Two words, "Inspiration Await," hang over a picture of what resembles the DJI Inspire. So, Inspire 3? We think so.

Now ripe for replacement, the DJI Inspire 2 is now one of DJI's longest-serving products. As a drone that offers interchangeable lenses and dual control (so a camera operator and pilot can work together), it is popular with high-end users. You'll often spot one in the 'making of' section at the end of a BBC nature show, for example.

• Read our DJI Inspire 2 review for a recent look at the pro drone

The Inspiration Awaits event (opens in new tab) will be held at 14:00 BST, 09:00 ET, 06:00 Pacific time. The teaser leaves no doubt that we're expecting to see an Inspire 3. It presents a history of flight, starting in 1858 with photographer Nadar's hot-air balloon, but focussing on the DJI Inspire series, the first of which came in 2014 when 4K was revolutionary as well as the 360˚ pan feature.

DJI explains the long wait, too, by noting that after the first DJI Inspire, the "future-proof Inspire 2" came along in 2016. It is true that, since interchangeable camera payloads and lenses became possible, there was less enthusiasm for frequent model updates. But the clamor has grown, as well as the rumors.

Inspire 3 teaser in dark

The possible Inspire 3 suggests we're looking at an update of the same concept. (Image credit: DJI)

From what we can see, and have seen in testing leaks before, the Inspire 3 looks a great deal like its predecessor. Now DJI says "It's time to redefine aerial cinematography again." We're not sure what that means, but we'd guess the same camera mount will be supported by a drone with more modern specs – collision sensors, a better FPV camera for the pilot, and – hopefully – a better battery life.

If you want to read more, we've got a guide to the best drones for beginners. More serious photographers might be keen on our guide to the best camera drones. Finally, if you just want to know where the Inspire 2 fits in the DJI world, we have a list of market leader DJI drones

