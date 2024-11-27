Lomography joins half-frame bandwagon with the cute, cheap Lomourette

By
published

The Lomourette sits on the more affordable end of a growing number of modern half-frame cameras

The Lomography Half-Frame Lomourette held by a person on a blanket with film strips
(Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography’s newest 35mm camera crams twice as many photos in a single roll of film. The Lomography Half-Frame Lomourette is a quaint but affordable half-frame 35mm compact camera with a fixed lens and a large flash.

The Lomourette body takes some obvious inspiration from the brand’s popular Diana F+ camera, including using the same flash. But where the Diana F+ shoots 120mm film with a switch to shoot 12 full images or 16 smaller images, the Lomourette splits every frame of the 35mm film for 72 images per 36-exposure roll.

Image 1 of 6
The Lomography Half-Frame Lomourette lifestyle image on a bed with film
(Image credit: Lomography)
Image 1 of 4
Lomography Half-Frame Lomourette sample images
Sample images captured by the Lomography Half-Frame Lomourette(Image credit: Lomography)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

Related articles