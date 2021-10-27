Life after Huawei: Honor 50 Google-supported phone launched globally

Chinese technology brand Honor has announced the Honor 50 – which was successfully launched in the Chinese market back in June – is now launching globally, with an early November release date. This is Honor’s first Western launch since splitting from Huawei last year and its big news because as well as coming with Google Mobile Services, the phone has innovative vlogging capabilities, including the ability to record from the front and rear cameras at the same time, which certainly points toward it becoming a contender in best camera phones for video.

Honor 50 vlogging experience

A post shared by HONOR (@honorglobal) A photo posted by on

Honour says that the new 5G Honor 50 “brings the one-take vlog shooting experience to the next level,” and the specs certainly match that claim. It comes equipped with a 32MP front camera with a 90o viewing angle, so users can take selfies and videos with more people and scenery in the frame. The quad rear camera set-up comes with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera, which allows for clarity and detail even at night.

Best of all camera-wise, the Honor 50 gives users the opportunity to change between cameras with six multi-video shooting modes that use the front and rear cameras at the same time. Essentially this is offering up creative possibilities, usually reserved for pro equipment, into a mid-range smartphone. Users can also capture photos from videos, use pre-set video story templates on all their footage and apply a beauty mode. Users’ vlogging experience will be made easier by the fact the new phone allows wireless headsets connected via Bluetooth to be used as wireless microphones during video capture.

Dual ring camera design

Honor says the design of the camera pays homage to the classic twin lens reflex camera – it’s a dual ring camera design made up of two concentric circles on the back. The Honor 50 features an ultra-slim bezel on the front and 2.5D polishing glass edges on both upper and lower sides of the display. Interestingly, when the phone is tilted against the light at different angles, it glitters and shimmers, which is a good clue towards its fashionable target vlogging market.

Honor 50 specs

The Honor 50 is equipped with Google Mobile Services and is the first smartphone from the former Huawei sub-brand to feature Qualcomm’s SnapdragonTM 778G Mobile Platform. It comes with a 6.57-inch 75o curved OLED screen that supports a full high-definition resolution of 2340x1080. A screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, promises high screen response speeds to deliver a great video watching experience and gaming with less input lag.

Packing a 4,300mAh8 battery, the phone can easily support a full day of uninterrupted use and the included charger enables the battery to be juiced up to 70% within just 20 minutes.

Color options include Frost Crystal, which the company says is “is inspired by snow crystals and creates a dreamy diamond-like finish”, Honor code which features the company logo across the back cover, as well as Emerald Green and Midnight Black.

Honor 50 pricing

The Honor 50 has an early November release date and the company says the global launch will see the 5G phone released in over 40 countries. The model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost €529 (around $615) and the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost €599 (around $695).

We are currently reviewing the Honor 50, so check back in the next few days to see how it does on test.





• The best camera phones you can buy today

• The best budget camera phone

• The best burner phones

• The best phablet

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• Best borescope

• Best laser level