Libec's new video tripod could be your new best friend for smooth video

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Libec announces a new entry-level tripod with pro-grade filmmaking features

Libec TH-V
(Image credit: Libec)

If you've been looking for the best video tripod and you're on a strict budget, you might want to hear about the latest product from Libec. The company has just announced a new entry-level video tripod in their range, the TH-V that includes the fluid head and sticks all under $400.

The Libec TH-V is designed for videographers and content creators who work with the best DSLRs or best mirrorless cameras on the market, and other handheld video cameras. The TH series of tripods are known for their affordability, lightweight build, and user-friendly design - and this new model has it all in shades.

(Image credit: Libec)

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

