If you've been looking for the best video tripod and you're on a strict budget, you might want to hear about the latest product from Libec. The company has just announced a new entry-level video tripod in their range, the TH-V that includes the fluid head and sticks all under $400.
The Libec TH-V is designed for videographers and content creators who work with the best DSLRs or best mirrorless cameras on the market, and other handheld video cameras. The TH series of tripods are known for their affordability, lightweight build, and user-friendly design - and this new model has it all in shades.
Libec's new video tripod could be your new best friend for smooth video
