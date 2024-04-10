Libec's new video tripod could be your new best friend for smooth video

If you've been looking for the best video tripod and you're on a strict budget, you might want to hear about the latest product from Libec. The company has just announced a new entry-level video tripod in their range, the TH-V that includes the fluid head and sticks all under $400.



The Libec TH-V is designed for videographers and content creators who work with the best DSLRs or best mirrorless cameras on the market, and other handheld video cameras. The TH series of tripods are known for their affordability, lightweight build, and user-friendly design - and this new model has it all in shades.

(Image credit: Libec)

Featuring a fluid head with a 75mm ball and a flat base, the TH-V boasts what Libec calls a 'dual head' design. This innovation aims for versatility and compatibility, enabling seamless use across a 75mm bowl tripod, flat head photo tripod, skate dollies, sliders, and more.

Switching between devices is effortless with a simple screw-on, screw-off clamp mechanism. The sliding plate is designed to work with Manfrotto and Satchler heads, allowing for quick attachment and release with a single touch, streamlining setup times across the board.

A notable improvement over its predecessor is the enhanced drag control system, which now includes separate friction control knobs for tilt and panning. This feature simplifies adjustments to the tripod's stiffness, providing smoother, and more controlled movement during panning and tilting, thus eliminating unwanted shake and ensuring a consistent speed.

(Image credit: Libec)

Despite its lightweight construction (3.7kg/8.15 lbs), the TH-V tripod is crafted from a durable blend of robust plastic and aluminum. Libec's expertise in plastic molding has allowed them to achieve a balance between durability and weight, resulting in a product that is sturdy enough for professional use while remaining affordable compared to carbon fiber alternatives.

The TH-V also supports a payload of up to 5kg, accommodating a wide range of cameras from mirrorless to larger handheld video cameras. With a maximum height of 163cm and a minimum setup height of around 70cm, this tripod offers flexibility for various shooting scenarios.

While pricing still needs to be confirmed, CineD reported in November that the cost could be around $360 for the whole setup (fluid head and tripod). The fluid head will also be available separately for around $200, which I think is a great price overall for having those precision controls for tilt and panning that are often seen on higher-end fluid heads.