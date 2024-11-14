Lexar's new modular card reader and data storage system is a pro's dream

This no-compromise dock and module set-up is ideal for intensive data transfers from multiple card formats

Lexar Professional Workflow
Lexar has announced a new modular file transfer system: Professional Workflow. The heart of the new range is the Lexar Professional Workflow Dock. With six bays that can house a variety of different card readers or portable SSD modules, it connects to your computer via a super-fast Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps.

The premium aluminium construction enables improved heat dissipation, plus there's an integrated fan for additional cooling. In addition to its module bays, the dock also offers extra USB-A and Type-C ports to expand your computer's I/O, and it supports simultaneous data transfer from multiple modules, accelerating your workflow.

