Lexar's new modular card reader and data storage system is a pro's dream

Lexar has announced a new modular file transfer system: Professional Workflow. The heart of the new range is the Lexar Professional Workflow Dock. With six bays that can house a variety of different card readers or portable SSD modules, it connects to your computer via a super-fast Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps.

The premium aluminium construction enables improved heat dissipation, plus there's an integrated fan for additional cooling. In addition to its module bays, the dock also offers extra USB-A and Type-C ports to expand your computer's I/O, and it supports simultaneous data transfer from multiple modules, accelerating your workflow.

(Image credit: Lexar)

The Professional Workflow Dock is being launched in conjunction with multiple compatible modules. A total of four different card reader modules will be available: two USB 3.2 Gen 2 readers (an SD + microSD reader, or a reader with dual full-size SD slots. Both readers support UHS-II SD cards), and two USB4 CFexpress readers (one Type A, one Type B. Both support the fastest CFexpress 4.0 cards).

The two SD readers enable simultaneous transfer from both card slots, at transfer speeds of up to 312MB/s, while the CFexpress readers' USB4 connection enables speeds of up to 40Gbps - theoretically fast enough to max out even the quickest CFexpress 4.0 Type A and B cards.

(Image credit: Lexar)

All four card readers have an aluminium construction that compliments the Workflow Dock, or they can be used independently of the dock when you're on location, via their dedicated USB-C connection (a USB-C to Type A adapter is included with the SD readers).

(Image credit: Lexar)

In addition to the card reader modules is a portable SSD module. Available in 2TB and 4TB capacities, it boasts read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s, along with a tough aluminium exterior that's IP68-rated to protect against water and dust ingress, as well as drops from up to three meters.

The Lexar Professional Workflow dock is available to buy now, priced at $599.99. Expect to pay $49.99 for each of the SD card reader modules, and $99.99 for a CFexpress reader module. The portable SSD module costs $299.99 for the 2TB capacity, while the 4TB option is priced at $499.99.

Buy the Lexar Professional Workflow dock and modules now from B&H