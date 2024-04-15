Lexar teases new ruggedized SD cards, plus super-fast storage dock

By Ben Andrews
published

The perfect memory cards for shooting in extreme environments... or if you're just clumsy!

ARMOR SILVER PRO SD UHS-II V60
(Image credit: Lexar)

Lexar has announced at the NAB 2024 show in Las Vegas a new Rugged Series of SD cards. Available in two speed classes, both the ARMOR GOLD SD UHS-II V60 card and ARMOR SILVER PRO SD UHS-II V60 card are unusual in the SD sector as they boast an IP68 ingress protection rating. This means the cards are sealed against dust, and protected against continuous immersion in water. Given an SD card still has to conform to strict external dimensions, Lexar must have got quite creative when designing the necessary seals to protect the card's internals.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

