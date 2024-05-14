Leica M12: What we know so far, rumors and what we expect

By
published

Here's what we know about the Leica M12 camera, and what we hope to see

Leica M11-P camera held in hands
Leica M11-P (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Leica is known for producing some of the best craftsmanship of cameras within the photographic industry, from producing some of the best mirrorless cameras with the German company's Leica SL3 , to keeping the joy of 'pure photography' alive with the legendary Leica M-System with the Leica M11, or the keeping analog users shooting film with the glorious Leica M-A or Leica MP, the red dot is held in very high regard.

Now, the rumor mills have started churning out gossip on what the next generation of the Leica M  rangefinder camera could look like and what features might be included with this new camera model, which we assume will be dubbed the Leica M12.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles