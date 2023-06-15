Leica camera sells for almost 1 million dollars at auction

A Leica camera has just sold for nearly 1 million dollars at the Leitza Photographica Auction 42. The prestigious annual camera sale took place on June 9-10 online where a range of vintage cameras, lenses and photographs were all put up for auction demanding the attention of steadfast Leica lovers and camera enthusiasts.

Amidst the array of captivating items, two particular Leica models captured the attention of bidders: a rare Leica M3 black paint with a black counter dial and a Leica Model A Anastigmat. These coveted pieces sparked fierce competition, drawing considerable interest from enthusiasts looking to add these iconic cameras to their collections. Bidders had the option to place their bids in person at Leitz Park in Wetzlar, via telephone, or through online platforms.

However, it was the presence of the extraordinary Leica 250 GG Reporter that stole the spotlight and secured the highest price of the entire event. With an impressive bid of 900,000 euros (that's $972,598.50 USD) this remarkable camera solidified its position as a highly sought-after collector's item.

A special Leica MP owned by Terry O’Neill, the famed British photographer who died in 2019 was put up for sale alongside a Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH lens and a limited edition print of Audrey Hepburn which together sold for a final price of 240,000 euros ($259,379) after an intense bidding war.

Not limited to cameras alone, the auction also featured an impressive collection of photographs. One particular piece titled "Cagliari" by Italian photographer Massimo Vital sold for an impressive 33,600 euros making it the highest-selling photo in the collection. The colorful, large-format beach scene taken in Sardinia’s capital is the epitome of summer and must’ve resonated emotionally with the bidder for them to drop such a large sum of money on it.

The 42nd Leitz Photographic Auction was a roaring success especially since the sale of a Leica M11 brass raised 72,000 euros ($77,802) for the charity, Lichts Ins Dunkel (Light into Dark). Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leitz Photographica Auction explained how pleased he was the charity lot had attracted so much interest and the rare camera was able to raise so much money.

Leica 250 GG Reporter + Leica-Motor MOOEV (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

