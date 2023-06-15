Leica camera sells for almost 1 million dollars at auction

By Hannah Rooke
published

Leica lovers dived deep into their pockets to splash the cash on rare cameras and lenses at in Leitz Photographica Auction

Leitz Photographica Auction
Leica M3 black paint with a black counter dial and a Leica Model A Anastigmat (Image credit: Leitza Photographica Auction)

A Leica camera has just sold for nearly 1 million dollars at the Leitza Photographica Auction 42. The prestigious annual camera sale took place on June 9-10 online where a range of vintage cameras, lenses and photographs were all put up for auction demanding the attention of steadfast Leica lovers and camera enthusiasts. 

Amidst the array of captivating items, two particular Leica models captured the attention of bidders: a rare Leica M3 black paint with a black counter dial and a Leica Model A Anastigmat. These coveted pieces sparked fierce competition, drawing considerable interest from enthusiasts looking to add these iconic cameras to their collections. Bidders had the option to place their bids in person at Leitz Park in Wetzlar, via telephone, or through online platforms.

• These are the best leica cameras from classic rangefinders to modern mirrorless systems

However, it was the presence of the extraordinary Leica 250 GG Reporter that stole the spotlight and secured the highest price of the entire event. With an impressive bid of 900,000 euros (that's $972,598.50 USD) this remarkable camera solidified its position as a highly sought-after collector's item.

A special Leica MP owned by Terry O’Neill, the famed British photographer who died in 2019 was put up for sale alongside a Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH lens and a limited edition print of Audrey Hepburn which together sold for a final price of 240,000 euros ($259,379) after an intense bidding war. 

Not limited to cameras alone, the auction also featured an impressive collection of photographs. One particular piece titled "Cagliari" by Italian photographer Massimo Vital sold for an impressive 33,600 euros making it the highest-selling photo in the collection. The colorful, large-format beach scene taken in Sardinia’s capital is the epitome of summer and must’ve resonated emotionally with the bidder for them to drop such a large sum of money on it. 

The 42nd Leitz Photographic Auction was a roaring success especially since the sale of a Leica M11 brass raised 72,000 euros ($77,802) for the charity, Lichts Ins Dunkel (Light into Dark). Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leitz Photographica Auction explained how pleased he was the charity lot had attracted so much interest and the rare camera was able to raise so much money. 

Leica 250 GG Reporter + Leica-Motor MOOEV

 Leica 250 GG Reporter + Leica-Motor MOOEV (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

If you enjoyed this why not also check out the best Leica M lenses - top-of-the-range, high-quality lenses with that deliver stunning results

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles