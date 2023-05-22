Learn how to capture the perfect wildlife shot in FREE webinar with industry pro

The Photography and Video Show makes a return with Capture Online – a series of free webinars led by industry experts and professionals in the field of photography. Kicking off the 2023 series is OM System Ambassador and Wildlife Photographer Andrew Fusek-Peters who will be sharing his top tips and insights for capturing that perfect shot.

Wildlife photography is a popular genre among nature lovers; it provides a reason to head into the great outdoors and potentially some stunning photos too. While owning one of the best cameras for wildlife photography will help you on your way to achieving great results, what's more important is having an understanding of wildlife and knowing when to shoot, how to entice animals to your garden, how to act around wildlife, and what to consider when composing your image.

• Also check out the best lenses for bird and wildlife photography which include super telephoto zooms so you can capture the action from a distance

For the last five years, Andrew has traveled around the capturing astonishing aerial sequences of UK butterfly species, many of which have never been seen before the publication of Butterfly Safari, a 208-page hardback book called Andrew also includes striking macro close-ups of scales, eggs, and antennae. He has also had work featured in The Guardian, The Times, Amateur Photographer, and the BBC Wildlife Magazine. Keep an eye out for his work in Country Life and Landscape Magazine, too.

In the free webinar, Andrew will discuss how important it is to spend time tracking and monitoring wildlife and using things like bird feeders to attract species to your garden, why a cloudy morning might actually be beneficial if you want to capture a buttery perching on a lear as well as now you should move and interact with wildlife so that you don't scare it off.

To register your interest head to the Future Events website and fill in your details so you can also access previous on-demand sessions and be notified of future sessions. Butterflies, Birds, and Beyond will take place on Wednesday 24 May at 19:30 BST (2:30 pm ET) and is open to anyone interested in wildlife and bird photography.

If you enjoyed this why not also check out 10 pro tips for wildlife photography or have a look at the best portable hides and camouflage gear for wildlife photography so you can shoot incognito