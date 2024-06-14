Laowa releases a new series of T1 prime cine lenses for Sony, Nikon, Canon, and Fujifilm!

Laowa continues to expand its cine lens offerings by launching a new series based on its Argus photography lineup

Product shots of the Laowa Argus T1 Cine Series
(Image credit: Laowa)

Venus Optics has just announced a new super-fast cine lens series that takes its inspiration from the existing Laowa Argus photography range and is available across three sensor size formats. 

On top of producing some of the photography market's best macro lenses, Laowa has also been making some incredible cine lenses offering anamorphic and cine zooms at a great price with superb optical quality. 

Kalum Carter
