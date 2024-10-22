Laowa launches its widest cine zoom lens for full-frame cameras

Laowa launches the Laowa Ranger Compact Cine Zoom 16-30mm T2.9 lens, a new compact wide-angle cine zoom lens for full-frame cameras.

Last year Venus Optics, the parent company of Laowa, launched the lightweight Laowa Ranger Compact Cine Zoom Series for full-frame cameras. Laowa has several cine lens ranges, however, the Ranger series pushes the boundaries of the cine zoom lens format, offering a compact and lightweight zoom alternative.

(Image credit: Laowa)

The series currently consists of 28-75mm and 75-180mm, both T2.9 lenses, so the 16-30mm becomes the widest of the series. The range now covers a focal range of 16-180mm in just 3 lenses, with more than an 11x zoom ratio.

Minimizing equipment space with cine zooms is ideal for filmmakers as often kits can be extremely large and heavy. Making the Ranger zooms as small as possible becomes a really attractive incentive, especially for those who travel often.

Once again, Laowa is pushing the boundaries of full-frame cine zoom lenses with the 16-30mm, which weighs just 800g and measures only 10.7cm in length. Lighter equipment enables improved maneuverability and versatility, making it easier to handle for smaller teams or individuals.

(Image credit: Laowa)

The lens is 16mm at its widest, providing an ultra-wide angle of view of 107°. This large angle of view enables the user to capture expansive scenes with multiple subjects, and as Laowa states, "it is able to capture landscapes and close-ups simultaneously".

The T2.9 aperture remains constant across the lens range enabling filmmakers to keep settings dialed in when zooming in and out or changing for another lens in the series. This also leads to identical optical performance and color rendition as they are specifically matched to be utilized as a set.

Other notable features of the lens include a parfocal design, a minimum focusing distance of 33cm, minimal focus breathing, and low distortion.

The lens is available in 6 interchangeable mounts, with the Arri PL as the default with an interchangeable EF mount. Additional mounts for the Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and L mount can be purchased separately for $100 / £100.

The Ranger series comes in Standard (black lens body) and Lite versions (space-grey lens body). The Lite version also features a magnesium alloy design with a smooth and refined texture, making the lens even lighter and more durable.

Laowa Ranger Compact Cine Zoom 16-30mm T2.9 lens is available now individually priced at $2,999 / £3,189 (Standard) and $3,499 / £3,709 (Lite), or in a 3-lens set for $8,699 / £11,300 (Standard) and $10,199 / £13,250 (Lite).

Check out our guides to the best cine lenses, the best cinema cameras, and the best camera for filmmaking.