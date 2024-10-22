Laowa launches its widest cine zoom lens for full-frame cameras

Laowa adds its wideangle compact 16-30mm T2.9 cine zoom lens to its Ranger series

Laowa Ranger Compact Cine Zoom 16-30mm T2.9 lens
(Image credit: Laowa)

Laowa launches the Laowa Ranger Compact Cine Zoom 16-30mm T2.9 lens, a new compact wide-angle cine zoom lens for full-frame cameras.

Last year Venus Optics, the parent company of Laowa, launched the lightweight Laowa Ranger Compact Cine Zoom Series for full-frame cameras. Laowa has several cine lens ranges, however, the Ranger series pushes the boundaries of the cine zoom lens format, offering a compact and lightweight zoom alternative.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

