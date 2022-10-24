Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 – the stunning winners

The winners of the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 have just been announced. Now in its 15th year, the award recognizes the most beautiful landscapes from all over the world, and with an impressive £10k up for grabs for the overall winner, it’s a competition well worth entering.

In first place with the seasonal image, Brecon in Winter (below) is Welsh photographer Will Davies. Talen from the Pen Y Crughill fort, the image shows the stark contrast between the snow-capped, moody peaks in the background and the warm, yellow tones of the fields in the foreground.

• Discover the best cameras for landscape photography so you can capture stunning scenery too!

“I love this area in winter–the mountains somehow feel and look grander and wilder in the snow. The weather was not looking promising as I hiked up in the dark, but luckily the sun broke through right at sunrise, just long enough to get this shot. I have followed Landscape Photographer of the Year for a long time, without previously believing I had photos good enough to enter, so it was a wonderful surprise and a huge honor to find out from Charlie that I'd won” says Davies.

Brecon in Winter - Overall winner (Image credit: William Davies)

The Young Landscape Photographer of the Year was awarded to Natasha Burns for an image taken at Lock Crerar in Argyll Scotland. The photo titled Dawn Reflection (below) is a stunning capture of the loch lit with golden light with two people sitting in a boat at the center of it.

Awards founder Charlie Waite said, “Natasha has produced a photograph that demonstrates a perfect sense of timing and exceptional previsualization. She has created a sublimely beautiful atmosphere that transports the viewer to enter into a dream world of mystery and wonder, and leaves the audience unable to depart from the place where she has taken them to.”

Dawn Reflection - Young Landscape Photographer of the Year winner (Image credit: Natasha Burns)

As well as the overall winners, four photographers were selected from each category which included; classic view, urban life, black and white and your view. Winners included Demi Oral for Ascension, Kevin Williams for Fully Loaded, Paul Kileen for Souls Tied and Simon Turnball for Oh Limpet Games respectively.

Four photographers were also selected as winners of the special award in association with Ilex Press, Times Magazine and Network Rail. They included Gray Eaton with his image, The Sacred Garden and Itay Kaplan for the photo Windmill in the Mist. The landscapes at night category prize was awarded to Melvin Nicholson for Lightning Storm Over Jodrell Bank and finally Loch Awe by Damian Waters was selected as the Lines in the Landscape winner

The overall, category and special award winners will all be included in the Landscape of the Photographer Collection 15 hardback book which goes on sale on October 27 by Ilex Press. There will also be an exhibition at Paddington Station, London from October 31 that will also travel to Manchester Piccadilly and Glasgow Central that is free to attend.

Image 1 of 5 Loch Awe - Lines in the Lanscape winner (Image credit: Damian Waters ) Oh Limpet Games - Your View winner (Image credit: Simon Turnball ) Fully Loaded - Urban Life winner (Image credit: Kevin Williams ) Souls Tied - Black and white winner (Image credit: Pail Killeen ) Ascension - Classic view winner (Image credit: Demi Oral )

Discover the best lenses for landscape photography (opens in new tab) or check out our 10 landscape photography pro tips (opens in new tab)!