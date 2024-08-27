Kodak's iconic Flexicolor chemistry is back – but its got a new name

In a noteworthy development for film photography enthusiasts, Kodak Color negative photo chemicals are officially back in production, thanks to a strategic collaboration between Photo Systems Inc. (PSI) and CineStill, with full support from Eastman Kodak Co.

This partnership has reintroduced the original Kodak color negative replenishers and kit chemicals – formerly known as Kodak Flexicolor – under the name Kodak Color Negative. They have had to pass rigorous testing and received the Kodak Quality Assurance seal of approval.

The return of these essential chemicals marks a significant milestone, rekindling the tradition of unmatched color accuracy and reliability in film development for all analog photographers.

Whole range of new Kodak C-41 chemicals for mass development (Image credit: PSI)

Kodak's iconic color formulas have set the standard for professionals and hobbyists alike for decades. With the reintroduction of these time-honored photo chemicals, photographers and photo labs worldwide can once again access the gold standard in color film processing.

Notably, the Kodak color negative C-41 film processing kit, a new addition to the lineup, brings the C-41 process to home development and smaller labs. Available in two sizes, this kit caters to all color-negative films compatible with the standard C-41 process and B&W chromogenic films, ensuring a versatile and reliable solution for analog photographers. This announcement follows the successful revival of Kodak Professional Black and White photo chemicals, known for their exceptional tonal range and rich contrasts.

The renewed availability of these products underscores PSI and CineStill's dedication to preserving the art of analog photography, ensuring that it remains relevant and accessible to future generations. PSI, as the official Kodak Brand Licensee, manages every aspect of the chemical production process, while CineStill handles branding, marketing, and distribution, making these historic formulas accessible to a new generation of film enthusiasts.

New Kodak Color Negative C-41 kit for home development (Image credit: PSI)

In line with the rebranding efforts, the Kodak Flexicolor products have been renamed as Kodak Color Negative, and other products have also undergone name changes to avoid market confusion.

Despite these updates, the original formulations remain intact, continuing to deliver the quality that Kodak is known for. These reintroduced photo chemicals are now available in North America and worldwide, ensuring that analog photographers everywhere have the tools they need to create stunning images.