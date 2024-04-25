Kodak Professional chemicals are back with a brand new look for Europe

European analog photographers have reason to celebrate as Kodak Professional darkroom chemicals are once again available for purchase throughout Europe.

These rebranded Kodak Professional Photo Chemicals, currently exclusive to Europe, will be distributed by Dupli, a United Kingdom-based provider of fine art and photographic print equipment selected as the official European distributor.

While currently only available through Dupli, the company is in the process of partnering with other distributors to expand availability to photo stores and professionals across Europe.

The legendary Kodak D-76 developer is one of the chemicals that is returning (Image credit: Kodak)

Initially focusing on black and white chemistry, Kodak color negative and E-6 transparency chemistry are expected to be released later this year, offering color photographers exciting prospects, (the availability of these products in the US remains uncertain at this time)

This positive development for European film photographers echoes similar news announced last November for American enthusiasts. Photo Systems, based in Michigan, had disclosed plans to revive Kodak photo chemicals production after the Chinese holding company Sino Promise, which previously held the license, exited the photo chemical business in April, 2023. Given Photo Systems' specialization in legacy processes, their assumption of chemical production duties was a natural fit.

The newly released chemicals retain the original formulas but boast a refreshed presentation. Among the initial offerings are some of Kodak’s most popular black-and-white products, such as XTOL, T-MAX, and D-76.

Additionally, users can access Rapid Selenium Toner, Photo-Flo, HC-110 developer, Hypo Clearing Agent Powder, Dektol Paper Developer Powder, and Kodak’s stop bath concentrate, making a comprehensive array catering to the needs of many film photographers for developing and printing photographs.

