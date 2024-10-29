Kodak disposable camera sales DOUBLE thanks to… Snoop Dogg and millennials

By
published

Sales of Kodak disposable cameras are through the roof, with labs processing up to 300 disposables PER DAY

Kodak Funsaver Single Use Camera
(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

I've always loved Kodak disposable cameras, and I've always known that they were still popular among a certain demographic, despite the decline in analog photography.

But I had no idea just how popular they still are. Snoop Dogg was rocking one at the Paris Olympics. Hope Walz had a Kodak disposable camera at the Democratic National Convention.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

TOPICS

Related articles