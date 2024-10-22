Gen Z loves film cameras, but doesn't understand the first thing about film

By
published

Japanese photography retailer reveals that hipsters love the trendiness of film cameras, but don't get processing, chuck away the negatives and want the pics scanned straight to their phones

Gen Z female with film camera
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Japanese website MyNavi has interviewed staff at the Kitamura Camera Shop in the trendy Shinjuku district of Tokyo to investigate the rising popularity of film cameras with Generation Z – teens and twenty-somethings born during the late 1990s and early 2000s. And there are some fascinating – not to mention downright hilarious – insights.

It seems that many young buyers of film cameras have absolutely no knowledge of how film actually works, such as the need for processing, the necessity of printing, or the importance of holding onto the negatives.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

