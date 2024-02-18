Kasey Jeffers' first solo photo show depicts people of a Caribbean island

Nevis-born lens-based artist Kasey Jeffers captures life on the Caribbean Island in his first solo show titled Multitudes, on display at The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum-FIU, Miami.

The exhibition is on show until May 04 2024, and includes 25 photographs from various projects, all captured in Nevis, focused on presenting the "aftermath of colonialism on Nevisian culture". Echoes of colonialism still reverberate through the island, with evidence of its effects apparent today, and the island that many call home is commonly seen as 'just a tourist destination'.

Jeffers' images include a mixture of portraits and documentary shots, that urge you to change that narrative and see the island as a home of vibrant culture and people.

(Image credit: Kasey Jeffers)

(Image credit: Kasey Jeffers)

Jeffers states that the photographs "examine aspects such as school uniforms, family life, tourism, cultural celebrations, and the act of photography itself – prompting contemplation of the humanity that populates an island often thought of only as a tourist destination."

Jeffers adds in his accompanying artist essay, "These images express my fascination with using my personal and cultural stories to picture a shared humanness… I hope this exhibition encourages you to reflect on the idea that by rejecting the limitations of singular narratives, we actively contribute to the revival of empathy and compassion for those different from us."

(Image credit: Kasey Jeffers)

Kacey Jeffers: Multitudes has been included in the Martin Luther King, Jr Exhibition Series at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, dedicated to exploring new perspectives on race and culture.

"Jeffers' keen sense of observation and thoughtful consideration of his subject matter will inspire our visitors to think in new ways about the communities in which they reside," says Jordana Pomeroy, director of the museum.

"As a community-oriented museum, we find in Jeffers' practice a respect for humanity, a value that Dr Martin Luther King taught us."

Multitudes is a fantastic exhibition showcasing images full of authenticity providing an important insight into Nevisian life. More information regarding the exhibition can be found on The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum website. I highly recommend checking out Kasey Jeffers' other work, featured in publications such as Vogue and the British Journal of Photography.

(Image credit: Kasey Jeffers)

