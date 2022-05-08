Jill Furmanovsky among artists donating their work to Art Aid Ukraine

Art Aid Ukraine is donating 100% of proceeds from its current auction in support of supplying crucial medicine to Ukrainian hospitals. The timed auction is now live and will be ongoing until 17 May 2022, offering the chance to bid on works by famous photographers, commissioned artworks and even sculptures.

The prices of the Art Aid Ukraine auction range from smaller starting bids at £150 (approximately $185 / AU$260) to a sizable £20,000 ($24,600 / AU$34,800), with estimates for some of the donated artworks predicted to raise funds as high as £30,000 ($37,000 / AU$52,300) in support of Ukrainian hospitals.

Jill Furmanovsky is one of several photographers having donated their images to the worthy cause of Art Aid Ukraine's fundraising auction. A 54 x 40cm framed photograph of Oasis shot by Jill is one of the many pieces aiming to raise crucial funds in support of the Ukraine.

Other photographers in support of the auction and with donated works include visual artists Tacita Dean, Michel François, Danny Passarella (better known as Passarella Death Squad), Soulla Petrou, George Logan, Bowie photographer Geoff MacCormack and Tim Platt.

David Bowie, New Mexico 1975 (Image credit: Geoff MacCormack / Art Aid Ukraine)

The auction kicked off on 24 April 2022 with an event launch hosted at the Boiler House in London's Brick Lane, featuring live in-house performances from Ukrainian musicians, and one special act performing in a livestream direct from Kyiv. Over 100 incredible works of art were exhibited at the venue and auctioned off in a one-day-only event.

This main fundraiser may have been a great success, but the goodwill from Art Aid Ukraine doesn't stop there, and has been amplified in the ongoing timed auction featuring limited and exclusively donated works of art.

Fantasy Scene (Image credit: Danny Passerella / Art Aid Ukraine)

The idea behind Art Aid Ukraine was established by humanitarian charitable initiative, Medicine for Ukraine, founded by Lesia, a Ukrainian-born UK national with over a decade of expertise working in the fashion industry, and UK location photographer Adam.

Both Lesia and Adam immediately headed to the Ukraine as the awful news broke of the Russian invasion, to assist Lesia's family, as well as helping countless others to flee dangerous environments and helping vulnerable people cross the border at Siret, housing them in their own rented accommodation in Romania.

Ciam (Image credit: George Logan / Art Aid Ukraine)

Lesia and Adam are on a continued mission to help the 40 million people still inside the Ukraine, with cut off supply lines. They have seen first-hand the urgent need for life-saving medicines in Ukrainian hospitals, and managed by working with others to establish supply routes into Mechnikov – a major hospital in Dnipro treating many casualties.

Being in direct contact with medical staff at Mechnikov means that Adam and Lesia have now developed a supply network that can transport urgently needed medicine, from a local wholesaler, across the border quickly and into the hands of staff at the hospital.

Irises (Image credit: Tim Platt / Art Aid Ukraine)

Other ways that you can help the Ukraine involve donating directly to Lesia and Adam's charity; Medicine for Ukraine, as well as charities like ReliefAid, Ukraine Charity, Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal and UNICEF. Be sure to check the charity's registration number and protect yourself from potential fraud when donating to other organizations.

