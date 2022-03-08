Canon and Adobe are the latest companies to stop sales in Russia

Canon and Adobe have announced they will be suspending services and stopping all new shipments to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. As a way of showing solidarity to people in Ukraine, Canon and Adobe join Apple, Nike, Netflix and others who have already stopped the sale of their products or limited the services.

The unjustified attack on Ukraine has sparked a series of sanctions by governments and suspension of sales from brands who are trying to do everything they can to show they stand with the people of Ukraine. In a press release posted on the Canon Europe website, a spokesperson said, “The violence and destruction being caused by the military attacks on Ukraine is shocking to all of us. We share out heartfelt concerns for our colleagues and the Ukrainian people whose lives have been deeply affected.”

• Read more: Apple bans the sale of products and limit services in Russia

It ended on, “As of earlier this week, Canon EMEA suspended all product deliveries into Russia. We continue monitoring the fast-evolving situation and developments. We stand united in a desire for peace.”

(Image credit: Canon)

As well as stopping the sale of all new subscriptions in Russia, Adobe has also activated phase one support for the growing humanitarian crisis and refugee situation in Ukraine and the surrounding areas. A series of grants totaling more than $1 million will be donated to International Rescue Committee, Reporters Without Borders, Save the Children and Committee to Protect Journalists.

Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen shared a statement to the Adobe blog last week outlining the steps they have taken to send aid and stop sales of new Creative Cloud subscriptions. He said, “We understand there is only so much one company can do to impact an unjustified invasion. But we also understand our civic and moral responsibility to support democracy and humanity. We are committed to doing everything we can to stand in support of those directly affected and with our entire Adobe community”

Since the unprovoked attack, more than 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives and more than two million refugees have fled Ukraine to escape the war. Governments have imposed sanctions that make it very difficult for Russian citizens to access their savings, Biden has banned the import of Russian oil in the US and Russian oligarchs are at risk of having assets seized.

While companies stopping the sales of services and products might not end the war, these actions make life in Russia harder for its citizens. By standing in solidarity with Ukraine, these brands are showing a united front and making it clear that they do not agree with the invasion.

Read more:

Watching the war unfold via webcams based in Kyiv, Ukraine

Best mirrorless cameras

Best professional cameras

Best Canon cameras

Best Adobe plans