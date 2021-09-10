James Bond-themed Leica camera finally released after a year

UPDATE: The James Bond-themed Leica Q2 007 Edition has finally been announced, after being delayed over a year to coincide with the similarly delayed release of the super spy's latest film, No Time to Die.

Limited to 250 pieces worldwide, the Leica Q2 007 Edition is priced at $7,995 (approximately £5,758 / AU$10,800) and is a standard issue Leica Q2 with some special refinements worthy of Q branch.

• Read more: Best Leica cameras

Crucially it features the 007 logo emblazoned in black glossy finish on top of the camera, a metal lens cover with the emblematic 007 'gun barrel logo' engraving, and the Limited Edition number engraved below the rear display.

The body boasts a bespoke ocean green leather covering by Globe-Trotter, handgrip with matching Globe-Trotter leather, a black fabric shoulder strap with Globe-Trotter leather bindings, and it comes in a Globe-Trotter attaché case.

This is actually the second Bond-themed camera to accompany the release of No Time to Die. We've already seen the Leica Q2 Daniel Craig x Greg Williams (a collaboration with current Bond actor Daniel Craig and modern era Bond photographer Greg Williams).

Infamously, the new film has been the subject of numerous delays since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – which even reportedly necessitated the reshooting of some scenes, due to product placement of now-outdated camera phones.

The beleaguered production will finally be released on 30 September in the United Kingdom, 08 October in Australia and 10 October in the United States.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nokishita) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Nokishita) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Nokishita) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Nokishita)

UPDATE (28 Sep 2020): Images of the James Bond-themed Leica Q2 007 Limited Edition have been leaked online, ahead of the expected launch next month.

As reported, the Leica Q2 007 Limited Edition comes in a British racing green (hopefully faux-)leather finish, and features a special body cap featuring the signature gun barrel from the iconic intro to each Bond film, along with the 007 logo on the top and rear of the body.

It also comes with a matching green Globe Trotter-branded briefcase presentation box, featuring the same racing green colorway. You can see the camera and case in the above images, shared by Nokishita.

…

ORIGINAL STORY (07 Sep 2020): Leica lovers who are also 007 fans could be in luck, as it's rumored that a James Bond-themed Leica Q2 could be announced next month as the hype trains starts rolling for the release of No Time to Die.

The Leica Q2 James Bond edition is likely to be a far more tasteful affair than some of Leica's more garish collaborations, such as the faux snakeskin-clad Lenny Kravitz Leica M Monochrom Drifter or the Leica M Monochrom Signature festooned in photos taken by Andy Summers.

• Read more: Best Leica cameras

Instead, the James Bond Leica is set to be finished in black and British racing green leather, and will be presented in a special commemorative wooden box. That's according to the latest report by Leica Rumors, which has been surveilling the spy camera ever since double agents first started whispering its name.

The site previously noted that the camera will be limited to between 200 and 250 units worldwide, and will come with a Casino Royale-worthy price tag in the region of €7,000 ($8,294 / £6,271 / AU$11,371).

As noted, the launch coincides with the release of the next film in the super spy series, No Time to Die – the 25th film in the James Bond series, starring Daniel Craig as the titular 00 agent (facing off against new Bond Villain Safin, played by Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek).

After being delayed from its original April release due to the global health crisis, the film will premiere in the UK on 12 November before hitting US screens on 20 November – which should given you an idea as to when the new Leica Q2 will be available for purchase.

Daniel Craig, of course, is a Leica shooter himself. The actor is has been spotted shooting with his own Leica Q2 on red carpets, and a snap of him shooting with a Leica on the set of Skyfall (top of this page) is featured in the book Bond On Set: Filming Skyfall by Greg Williams.

Read more:

The best Leica cameras: from classic rangefinders to modern mirrorless

Famous photographers: 30 celebrities who also take pictures

Leica M10-R review