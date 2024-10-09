I've never bought an action camera, so I'm getting this DJI one for £169

This brilliant DJI action camera is an absolute steal at just £169 – at this price, even I can't resist it!

While I've been given a couple by friends, I've never bought an action camera of my own. But this Amazon Prime Big Deal is just too good to resist! 

Right now you (or I!) can buy the DJI Action 3 Outdoor Combo for only £169 – which includes the camera, body harness, bag strap mount and two batteries, at an enormous £120 discount!

DJI Action 3 Outdoor Combo | was £289 | now £169 SAVE £120 at Amazon

DJI Action 3 Outdoor Combo | was £289 | now £169
SAVE £120 at Amazon Offering dual touchscreen control, three microphones for noise cancellation, great image stabilization and crisp 4K video up to 120fps. This bundle includes a chest strap mount, backpack strap mount and a pair of batteries.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

