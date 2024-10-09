I've never bought an action camera, so I'm getting this DJI one for £169

While I've been given a couple by friends, I've never bought an action camera of my own. But this Amazon Prime Big Deal is just too good to resist!

Right now you (or I!) can buy the DJI Action 3 Outdoor Combo for only £169 – which includes the camera, body harness, bag strap mount and two batteries, at an enormous £120 discount!

DJI Action 3 Outdoor Combo | was £289 | now £169

SAVE £120 at Amazon Offering dual touchscreen control, three microphones for noise cancellation, great image stabilization and crisp 4K video up to 120fps. This bundle includes a chest strap mount, backpack strap mount and a pair of batteries.

While it's a couple of years old now, the DJI Osmo Action 3 (review) gave GoPro a real run for its money and won over a lot of users – not least because it doesn't coerce you into a subscription, which is one of the main reasons I'm more interested in this than a GoPro.

Seasoned action cam users will no doubt be wowed by the brand new DJI Osmo Action 5, but honestly I don't need all the shiny specs and latest tech – this is going to be my first action camera, so its 12MP sensor and 4K 120fps performance is more than good enough for my needs.

What's important is that the Action 3's image stabilization is rock solid, it works in temperatures as low as -4°F / -20°C, and it's waterproof down to 52.5ft / 16m without needing other accessories.

You get some useful extras in this Outdoor Combo bundle, including a chest strap mount and a backpack strap mount, along with a pair of batteries that give you 320 minutes of power.

