Is this the new Leica Q3 43? Rumors suggest it is, and it looks great!

By
published

Could we see a Leica Q3 with a new 43mm lens? Rumors seem to suggest so, and it looks great!

Leica Q3 43
(Image credit: Leica Rumors / Future)

We've been fans of the Leica Q3, or in fact the Q-series of full-frame compact cameras, for a while. But what could be next? Lots of users online have said they  wish Leica would produce a 50mm lens equivalent of the very popular 28mm f/1.7 Summilux found on the Leica Q3, Q2, and the original Q.

The rumors mills started churning a few weeks ago saying that Leica could launch a Q3 with a 40mm lens. Then Leica Rumors and others on the social media platform Threads late last week were hinting that this Leica Q3 43 is real, sharing what looked like official marketing material.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

TOPICS

Related articles