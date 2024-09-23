Is this the new Leica Q3 43? Rumors suggest it is, and it looks great!

We've been fans of the Leica Q3, or in fact the Q-series of full-frame compact cameras, for a while. But what could be next? Lots of users online have said they wish Leica would produce a 50mm lens equivalent of the very popular 28mm f/1.7 Summilux found on the Leica Q3, Q2, and the original Q.

The rumors mills started churning a few weeks ago saying that Leica could launch a Q3 with a 40mm lens. Then Leica Rumors and others on the social media platform Threads late last week were hinting that this Leica Q3 43 is real, sharing what looked like official marketing material.

(Image credit: Leica Rumors)

Now there has been no official word from Leica, nor should we expect one until the company is ready to announce this apparent camera, but I must admit these "official" looking slides do showcase the camera off rather well, which does suggest that this new Q3 variant could soon be announced to the word.

Included in these slides is a list of the anticipated specs for this new Leica marvel which as we expected, are just the same as the Leica Q3 - but of course, there is one key factor that sets this camera apart.



This new Leica Q3 43 (if that's going to be its official name) is a 43mm APO-Summicron f/2 ASPH fixed lens incorporating the handy macro mode as seen in all Q-Seires cameras.

Another feature that is said to be "new" is that this Q3 43 will be a new color and feature a grey leatherette panel – a textured grip that would be a new feature to the Q range.

(Image credit: Leica Rumors)

Taking a look at this new camera, the new 43mm lens does look a little bulky when you compare it to the 28mm equivalent, and while it might seem front-heavy in the images, the 43mm focal length is said to be the rough equivalent of what your eyes see. At least that's what the marketing angle Leica is going with on this Leica Q3 43 - although we have all be told for years this is what a standard 50mm is designed to give us.

What I will say though is I have used the Leica Q, and the Leica Q2, while also really enjoying the Leica Q2 Reporter I always wanted the 28mm lens to be longer, rather than having to either crop in later or use the 50mm built-in "zoom" on the Q2, so I openly welcome a higher Q-series camera to the Leica family.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we have no official stats from Leica it has been reported via Leica Rumors that we could have an announcement as early as September 26. Until then we will have to take these rumors with a big pinch of salt!

Check out our guide to the best full-frame compact cameras