Is this quick-release magnetic camera strap a game changer?

A new Kickstarter has been launched for a magnetic quick-release strap developed by the German company Spinn.

"Camera-carrying systems" such as straps, holsters and harnesses are a necessity when it comes to carrying around your camera, but they can often be cumbersome and get in the way of shooting. The Swift-Lock by Spinn looks to combat this by using a magnetic clip in an easy-to-use system that takes seconds to clip and unclip your camera from the strap.

The Swift-Lock system consists of two parts: a quick-release plate and the base plate, which houses the unique magnetic locking mechanism that connects your camera securely to the camera strap. Attaching and detaching the magnetic mechanism to the base plate is effortless and can be done in less than a second, without the need to fiddle with the strap at all.

Transitioning from handheld shooting to tripod shooting is also simple to achieve, as the quick-release plate is Arca Swiss compatible. As the base plate disassembles and remains attached to the camera strap, the strap doesn't get in the way when shooting on the tripod. The diagonal screw slot on the quick-release plate enables precise adjustments so that it can fit perfectly at the base of your camera.

(Image credit: Spinn)

Each side of the camera strap is anchored on the base of the camera, which shifts the center of gravity from top to bottom so that it can rest safely with its entire surface against your body for maximum safety and control when not in use. This enables a wobble-free carry experience when walking, standing, kneeling or even cycling.

Having both straps attached to the base also means that they are not in the way of camera controls, which is so often the case and can become infuriating when working in a fast-paced environment. It also prevents them from getting in the way of your eyes when viewing the LCD or looking through the viewfinder.

(Image credit: Spinn)

The Spinn Swift-Lock system is also compatible with all Peak Design products, meaning that changing your camera from the Peak Capture clip to Swift-Lock is easy. It is also possible to use Peak Design anchor links to connect straps from Peak or other manufacturers. This is a particularly useful feature as it means you can get the best out of both worlds, using existing straps with the new magnetic system.

The Kickstarter is now live and has already reached its target goal. But don't let that stop you from backing, as there are plenty of rewards and early bird offers available.

Note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

