Is the Sony FX6 the perfect tool for documentary filmmakers?

By
published

Compact, powerful, and designed for storytelling – Mark Bone shows why the Sony FX6 is a favorite among filmmakers

An individual bench pressing two dumbbells with top off, black and white, dramatic lighting
A still from The Standard documentary trailer (Image credit: Sony Cine / Mark Bone)

As a photographer and aspiring filmmaker, I’m always searching for tools that enhance my storytelling. Sony’s cine cameras – in particular the FX3, FX30 and FX6 – have been on my radar, but choosing the right one has been a challenge.

That’s why I found Sony Cine’s video Mark Bone on Documentary Filmmaking with the FX6 (which you can watch below) so compelling. Seeing how he uses the FX6 to capture stories gave me a fresh perspective on what this camera can do.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.

