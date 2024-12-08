Is the Sony FX6 the perfect tool for documentary filmmakers?

As a photographer and aspiring filmmaker, I’m always searching for tools that enhance my storytelling. Sony’s cine cameras – in particular the FX3, FX30 and FX6 – have been on my radar, but choosing the right one has been a challenge.

That’s why I found Sony Cine’s video Mark Bone on Documentary Filmmaking with the FX6 (which you can watch below) so compelling. Seeing how he uses the FX6 to capture stories gave me a fresh perspective on what this camera can do.

Bone, a documentary filmmaker with a client list that includes Nike and BMW, recently shot and directed The Standard, a film about bodybuilder Chris Bumstead’s journey to becoming a six-time Mr Olympia. Beyond the grueling training, the documentary explores Bumstead’s mental health struggles, adding emotional depth to the physical journey.

Behind the Scenes: Mark Bone on documentary filmmaking with the FX6 - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the video

Bone’s approach is all about authenticity, a value I have incorporated into my photography career and wish to continue with the moving image. In the video, he stresses the importance of simplicity and trust when filming documentaries. For him, the FX6 was the perfect fit – compact, powerful, and unobtrusive.

Its dual-base ISO, which handles low-light conditions beautifully, enabled him to capture raw moments without disrupting the scene. The built-in electronic variable ND filter and four-channel audio system made it even easier to stay focused on the story.

One thing that stuck with me was Bone’s minimalist mindset. Sometimes, he swapped the FX6 for the smaller FX3 when invisibility was key. This acts as a reminder that gear should enhance, not complicate, the process.

Mark Bone using the Sony FX6 to film The Standard (Image credit: Sony Cine / Mark Bone)

The FX6 played a big role in helping Bone tell that story, with its full-frame sensor, 4K 120p recording and S-Cinetone color science all designed for cinematic storytelling. Watching Bone work has me seriously considering the FX6 for my own projects. It looks versatile enough for run-and-gun shoots but powerful enough for larger setups – a balance I’ve been searching for.

If you’re curious about the FX6 or documentary filmmaking, I highly recommend checking out the Sony Cine feature video above and Bone's own YouTube channel for more BTS. Bone’s insights are inspiring, and they might give you the nudge you need to pick up your camera and start creating.

The Standard documentary series is currently in post-production with a release scheduled for 2025 – I will be eagerly waiting to tune in!

