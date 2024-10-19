Is Leica's streak of 60MP cameras about to end?

Leica's next camera could have 60% lower resolution than the rest of its current lineup

Every full frame camera that Leica has released this year has had a 60MP image sensor – but it looks like that streak is about to snap, with its next camera having 60% lower resolution.

So far in 2024 the company has added the Leica SL3, the Leica M11-D and the Leica Q3 43 to its full frame lineup, each featuring the same 60.3MP sensor.

