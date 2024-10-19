Is Leica's streak of 60MP cameras about to end?

Every full frame camera that Leica has released this year has had a 60MP image sensor – but it looks like that streak is about to snap, with its next camera having 60% lower resolution.

So far in 2024 the company has added the Leica SL3, the Leica M11-D and the Leica Q3 43 to its full frame lineup, each featuring the same 60.3MP sensor.

However, its next camera – which is reported to launch in the next few months – is expected to employ a more conservative 24MP sensor. I'm talking, of course, about the Leica SL3-S – the anticipated sister model to the SL3.

Traditionally, the -S model has provided a lower price, lower resolution alternative to the main SL body; where the Leica SL2 had a 47MP sensor, the SL2-S had a 24MP version.

According to Leica Rumors, that pattern will continue when it comes to the SL3-S.

The Leica SL3-S is expected to be a 24MP sister model to the 60.3MP Leica SL3 (Image credit: James Artaius)

"Leica is rumored to announce a new SL3-S camera by the end of 2024 or in early 2025," writes the outlet. "The SL3-S is expected to be 'easier' to use and have a lower resolution than the SL3 (most likely 24MP)."

Aside from this report about the resolution, there haven't been any credible camera rumors about the rest of the SL3-S's specs – but I do have a pet theory.

As you might be aware, Leica and Panasonic have a partnership where they share a lot of technology. This has seen previous SL cameras being modeled after Lumix S1 cameras (such as the Leica SL2 being very similar to the Panasonic Lumix S1R).

This year, however, Leica's SL camera has arrived in the market ahead of Panasonic's corresponding S1 model. So this time round, I suspect that the Leica SL3-S may look similar to the Panasonic Lumix S5 II – a very template-fitting 24MP camera that features a phase detection-capable image sensor.

Whatever it looks like, with the SL2-S being announced in December 2020, it's very possible that the SL-3 will be revealed before the end of the year.

