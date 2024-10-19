Is Leica's streak of 60MP cameras about to end?

However, its next camera – which is reported to launch in the next few months – is expected to employ a more conservative 24MP sensor. I'm talking, of course, about the Leica SL3-S – the anticipated sister model to the SL3.
Traditionally, the -S model has provided a lower price, lower resolution alternative to the main SL body; where the Leica SL2 had a 47MP sensor, the SL2-S had a 24MP version.
According to Leica Rumors, that pattern will continue when it comes to the SL3-S.
"Leica is rumored to announce a new SL3-S camera by the end of 2024 or in early 2025," writes the outlet. "The SL3-S is expected to be 'easier' to use and have a lower resolution than the SL3 (most likely 24MP)."
Aside from this report about the resolution, there haven't been any credible camera rumors about the rest of the SL3-S's specs – but I do have a pet theory.
This year, however, Leica's SL camera has arrived in the market ahead of Panasonic's corresponding S1 model. So this time round, I suspect that the Leica SL3-S may look similar to the Panasonic Lumix S5 II – a very template-fitting 24MP camera that features a phase detection-capable image sensor.
Whatever it looks like, with the SL2-S being announced in December 2020, it's very possible that the SL-3 will be revealed before the end of the year.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.