Irix launches popular Cine lenses as new Explorers set for solo filmmakers

For solo filmmakers seeking a balance between quality and convenience, Irix lenses offer a well-integrated solution. Designed to work seamlessly together, these lenses feature consistent focus and iris gear positions, allowing for easy swaps without needing to adjust your equipment setup.

This uniformity and matching weights and sizes will enable users to switch lenses quickly on a tripod, Steadicam or gimbal without rebalancing, streamlining your workflow on set.

The Explorers set is an all-in-one kit that includes four versatile lenses: the 21mm, 30mm, 45mm, and Cine 65mm. Each lens is tailored to different shooting needs, from wide, distortion-free shots to tight, cinematic portraits.

ABOVE: Trailer for the Irix Explorers Cine lens set

The 21mm lens captures expansive scenes, making it ideal for establishing shots and events, while the 30mm lens is perfect for medium shots and interviews, doubling as a great portrait lens on crop sensor cameras. The 45mm lens, a favorite among users, excels in low light with a T1.5 aperture, and the 65mm lens is ideal for achieving a cinematic look that's perfect for narrative filmmaking.

Irix lenses provide consistent image quality across the board, ensuring uniform contrast, color and sharpness in every shot. This consistency is particularly advantageous in post-production, where maintaining a cohesive look is crucial.

Most lenses come equipped with an 86mm filter thread and a 95mm front diameter, accommodating a range of filters that can enhance your creative options.

Included in the set are three essential filters: a UV filter for lens protection, a CPL filter for reducing reflections and an ND8 filter for maintaining wide apertures in bright conditions. These filters attach quickly via a magnetic mount system and are stored securely in a scratch-resistant case. This setup is ideal for solo filmmakers who need to adapt swiftly to changing shooting conditions.

Durability and versatility are key features of Irix lenses. They are weather-sealed to protect against dust, sand, and water, allowing you to shoot in various environments without worry. The set also includes a sturdy Nanuk case, known for its durability, to keep your gear safe during transport. Weighing around 8kg, the complete set is both portable and rugged, making it an excellent choice for filmmakers on the go.

The Irix Explorers set is available now, in both metric and imperial configurations, for Canon EF and RF, Sony E, L-Mount, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Arri PL and Micro Four Thirds. It is priced $5,330 / £4,702, or $5,430 / £4,790 for the PL kit (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

(Image credit: Irix)

