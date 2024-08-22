iPhone Photography Awards winners capture emotion in the everyday

When it was founded in 2007, the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) probably seemed like a weird curiosity to most people. After all, the iPhone itself had only just launched, and the vast the majority of phones were what we now call dumb phones. Yes, some had rudimentary cameras back then. But few people took them seriously as photographic tools.

Fast-forward to 2024, and the situation couldn't be more different. Nowadays, for most people, the phone IS the camera. As we reported last month, digital camera ownership in Japan has now dropped below 50 per cent , and the rest of the world is on the same trajectory. As a result, the first and longest-running iPhone photography competition takes on more and more importance as the years go by.

Every year, IPPAWARDS selects the best shots from thousands of images submitted by iPhone photographers from more than 140 countries around the world. Winners are selected by a jury in a multi-step process, and the Photographers of the Year are then awarded.

It's just announced the winning images of its 17th annual competition, and a visitor from 2007 would probably be astounded, not just by their technical qualities, but how beautifully they demonstrate the art of storytelling through photography.

The winners

(Image credit: Erin Brooks)

This year's Grand Prize goes to Erin Brooks of the United States, who is crowned Photographer of the Year Award for her image Boy Meets Shark, captured on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The photo, taken in Tampa, Florida, portrays a young boy standing in awe before a massive shark, symbolising the innocence of youth juxtaposed with the mysteries of the deep sea.

(Image credit: Glen Wilbert)

The First Place Photographer of the Year Award goes to Glen Wilbert of the United States for Lifeguard Camp, taken at Huntington Beach, California. Shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max, this dynamic image captures the organized chaos and energy of lifeguards in training.

(Image credit: Anthony Maureal)

The Second Place prize is awarded to Anthony Maureal of the United States for Pupils, taken at Ta Prohm in Siem Reap, Cambodia. This serene and contemplative photograph image, captured on an iPhone 15 Pro, illustrates the quiet focus of young monks as they meditate in the ancient temple.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Wenlong Jiang)

Finally, the Third Place Photographer of the Year Award is given to Wenlong Jiang of China for his image taken in Fujian, China, with an iPhone 14. This epic photograph captures the vastness and intricate structure of a grand indoor space, with a lone figure providing a sense of scale and solitude.

The winners in an additional 14 categories capture an array of emotions and scenes from around the globe. If there's a theme to all of them, it's probably the joy of evoking emotions from everyday moments; something that the portability of the modern smartphone is well placed to enable.

From the surreal energy of Xingping Zhou's Jumping into Dreams to the stark juxtaposition of work and play in Yanzhou Chen's Paradise, these images are a testament to both the capabilities of the latest iPhones and the power of photography to connect us all, across different cultures and perspectives.

1st Place – Other: What’s on your mind? by Jun Hu, China. Shot on iPhone 7 in Ormou Athiniou, Santorini, Greece. (Image credit: Jun Hu)

1st Place – Series. Jumping into Dreams by Xingping Zhou, China. Shot on iPhone 13 in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia. (Image credit: Xingping Zhou)

1st Place – Still Life. Sweet Summer by Dai Fushun, China. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max in Tongliao City, Mongolia, China. (Image credit: Dai Fushun)

1st Place – Portrait. Grace by Artem-Koleganov, Germany. Shot on iPhone X in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Image credit: Artem-Koleganov)

1st Place – Travel. Sahara Surfing by Khalid Mahmood, Sweden. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro in Erg Chebbi, Northern Sahara, Morocco. (Image credit: Khalid Mahmood)

1st Place – Cityscape. Paradise by Yanzhou Chen, China. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max in Chongqing, China. (Image credit: Yanzhou Chen)

1st Place – People. Oompa Loompa by Brooke Wilen, United States. Shot on iPhone 6S in Bates Motel, Silver Lake, Los Angeles. (Image credit: Brooke Wilen)

1st Place – Children. On the Swing of Childhood by Daniel de Cerqueira, Brazil. Shot on iPhone 11 in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image credit: Daniel de Cerqueira)

1st Place – Architecture. Entrance to the Fancy Land by Leping Cheng, China. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in Xiamen, China. (Image credit: Leping Cheng)

1st Place – Animals. Huntsman, Horse & Hounds by Colin Hoskins, England. Shot on iPhone 7 Plus in Cirencester, England. (Image credit: Colin Hoskins)

1st Place – Landscape. Night Sky in Lake Tekapo by Paddy Chao, Taiwan. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand. (Image credit: Paddy Chao)

1st Place – Nature Stream by Shinya Itahana, Japan. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro in Tottori, Japan. (Image credit: Shinya Itahana)