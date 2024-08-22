iPhone Photography Awards winners capture emotion in the everyday

The IPPAWARDS announces its 2024 winners, highlighting just how far iPhone photography has come in 17 years.
(Image credit: IPPAAWARDS)
When it was founded in2007, the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) probably seemed like a weird curiosity to most people. After all, the iPhone itself had only just launched, and the vast the majority of phones were what we now call dumb phones. Yes, some had rudimentary cameras back then. But few people took them seriously as photographic tools.
Fast-forward to 2024, and the situation couldn't be more different. Nowadays, for most people, the phone IS the camera. As we reported last month, digital camera ownership in Japan has now dropped below 50 per cent, and the rest of the world is on the same trajectory. As a result, the first and longest-running iPhone photography competition takes on more and more importance as the years go by.
Every year, IPPAWARDS selects the best shots from thousands of images submitted by iPhone photographers from more than 140 countries around the world. Winners are selected by a jury in a multi-step process, and the Photographers of the Year are then awarded.
It's just announced the winning images of its 17th annual competition, and a visitor from 2007 would probably be astounded, not just by their technical qualities, but how beautifully they demonstrate the art of storytelling through photography.
The winners
This year's Grand Prize goes toErin Brooks of the United States, who is crowned Photographer of the Year Award for her image Boy Meets Shark, captured on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The photo, taken in Tampa, Florida, portrays a young boy standing in awe before a massive shark, symbolising the innocence of youth juxtaposed with the mysteries of the deep sea.
The First Place Photographer of the Year Award goes to Glen Wilbert of the United States for Lifeguard Camp, taken at Huntington Beach, California. Shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max, this dynamic image captures the organized chaos and energy of lifeguards in training.
The Second Place prize is awarded to Anthony Maureal of the United States for Pupils, taken at Ta Prohm in Siem Reap, Cambodia. This serene and contemplative photograph image, captured on an iPhone 15 Pro, illustrates the quiet focus of young monks as they meditate in the ancient temple.
Finally, the Third Place Photographer of the Year Award is given to Wenlong Jiang of China for his image taken in Fujian, China, with an iPhone 14. This epic photograph captures the vastness and intricate structure of a grand indoor space, with a lone figure providing a sense of scale and solitude.
The winners in an additional 14 categories capture an array of emotions and scenes from around the globe. If there's a theme to all of them, it's probably the joy of evoking emotions from everyday moments; something that the portability of the modern smartphone is well placed to enable.
From the surreal energy of Xingping Zhou's Jumping into Dreams to the stark juxtaposition of work and play in Yanzhou Chen's Paradise, these images are a testament to both the capabilities of the latest iPhones and the power of photography to connect us all, across different cultures and perspectives.
