iPhone Photography Awards winners capture emotion in the everyday

By
published

The IPPAWARDS announces its 2024 winners, highlighting just how far iPhone photography has come in 17 years.

Cover of PDF book showing selection of IPPAAWARDS winners
(Image credit: IPPAAWARDS)

When it was founded in 2007, the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) probably seemed like a weird curiosity to most people. After all, the iPhone itself had only just launched, and the vast the majority of phones were what we now call dumb phones. Yes, some had rudimentary cameras back then. But few people took them seriously as photographic tools. 

Fast-forward to 2024, and the situation couldn't be more different. Nowadays, for most people, the phone IS the camera. As we reported last month, digital camera ownership in Japan has now dropped below 50 per cent, and the rest of the world is on the same trajectory. As a result, the first and longest-running iPhone photography competition takes on more and more importance as the years go by.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

Related articles