iPhone battery woes? Anker unveils its fastest wireless chargers yet

One of the biggest frustrations for content creators is woeful battery life in devices, especially when it comes to processor-intensive tasks like recording video. Power banks have been a good solution for this, although until recently have involved attaching trailing wires or slow wireless charging speeds. Anker has now launched a range of charging devices that it hopes alleviate these issues.

Mobile World Congress, better known as MWC 2024, is happening right now in Barcelona, with tech companies from around the world revealing some of their latest and greatest phones and gadgets. Apple, as ever, has chosen to sit this year's show out, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t some cool new tech for iPhones being revealed on the show floor.

Anker is one of the world’s leading companies when it comes to charging solutions for various devices, but none more so than the iPhone. This week, Anker unveiled its latest chargers and power banks for the iPhone that take advantage of Apple’s latest 15W MagSafe charging technology to wirelessly charge iPhones faster than ever before – the company is calling this range the Anker MagGo.

The MagGo series of devices is currently best for iPhone, although, in the future, there is the potential that Qi2-certified devices from other manufacturers will also be compatible when the standard is rolled out to more devices.

The range consists of several new chargers and power banks, the most exciting for iPhone creatives on the go are the Anker MagGo Power Banks in 6,600mAh and 10,000mAh sizes.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K) (Image credit: Anker)

The 6,600 mAh sized power bank features a pretty unique and interesting clamshell design, which allows the device to be angled at any orientation from flat to around ~75º.

The slightly larger power bank in 10,000 mAh device is more of your standard power bank fare, however features a small LCD screen on the side of the power bank that displays real-time battery statistics. The power bank features a kickstand, but the angle is far less versatile for shooting and charging.

The benefit to both these chargers though is in the MagSafe design, as they can remain magnetically stuck to your iPhone while you shoot either handheld or using a tripod without really getting in the way too much, allowing you to extend your shooting time even further.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) (Image credit: Anker)

Finally, after a long day of shooting, if you want to charge your phone as well as other Apple devices like AirPods or an Apple watch, Anker’s 3-in-1 foldable travel charger is one of the smallest and lightest options for throwing in a bag, and setting up anywhere. Powered by a single USB-C port, the charger has a 15W MagSafe pad, a regular wireless pad, and a built-in Apple Watch charging puck cleverly folded underneath.

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Stand (Image credit: Anker)

All products are available right now for Anker directly or from Amazon. The Anker MagGo 10K Power Bank costs $89.99 / £89.99, the Anker MagGo 6.6K Power Bank $69.99 / £69.99, and the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charging station $109.99 / £99.99.

