iPhone 16 Pro Max rumors are flying around before the iPhone 15 is even out

The iPhone 15 hasn’t even been released yet and already there are rumors flying around about the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Year after year, we see pretty notable upgrades between iPhone models but when it comes down to it, the changes to the camera are what matter most.

September might signal the end of summer (or the end of winter, depending where you live) but it’s also when the latest iPhone is generally released. In just a couple of months we will be able to get out hands on the new iPhone 15 family for the first time and – rumor has it – all the models will feature a 48MP main camera, not just the Pro. This is a huge upgrade from the previous 12MP camera found in the standard iPhone 14, but already there is talk about what the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature.

Expected in September 2024, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could include a super telephoto periscope zoom camera according to GSM Arena. If true it will extend the zoom range from 77mm (3x optical / 15x digital) on the current iPhone 14 Pro Max to an impressive 300mm! As things stand the best camera phones include models such as the Google Pixel 7 Pro which has a 5x optical and 30X digital zoom and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which has up to 100x digital zoom.

We’ve already established that a mirrorless camera is not a smartphone upgrade. They both have their time and place. However, for those people who don’t want to carry around anything bigger than their pocket, increasing the zoom capabilities while maintaining picture quality is a big tick.

It’s crazy to think that the first ever iPhone (and, coincidentally, smartphone) was launched way back in 2007. It completely revolutionized the mobile phone industry and ever since there has been stiff competition to improve the camera, processor, screen resolution and battery life. While some brands have come and gone (remember HTC?!) some have continued to get better and better. Apple may have been around for the longest, but Google – who first released a phone in 2016 – is now a serious competitor when it comes to specs and value for money.

Before we start getting excited about the iPhone 16 though, let’s hold out for the official iPhone 15 to find out whether everything we know about the iPhone 15 so far is true.

