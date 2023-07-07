iPhone 15 set to have 48MP camera, USB-C, up to 1TB storage and best-ever battery

As we edge closer to September (or, as we call it, the new iPhone month), we all start to speculate on what features will be included and will the upgrade be worth it. With the launch still a couple of months away, there has already been some massive iPhone 15 leaks and while some things remain the same, there are some very exciting changes, especially for the camera on the standard iPhone 15 models.

We had already heard rumors that the entire iPhone 15 family would boast a 48MP camera- that's a massive upgrade from the 12MP sensor in the iPhone 14 to the same 48MP sensor as found in the iPhone 14 Pro models. This has now all but been confirmed which is great news for anyone interested in the standard models but those looking to buy the Pro or Pro Max may be left wondering what will set it apart.

According to India Today, the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to include a telephoto optical lens and a LiDar scanner which can improve low light capabilities, produce sharper images, and enable users to use augmented reality apps. It’s also expected that the camera on the pro models will extend more than on existing pro models to compensate for a periscope lens that will allow a 5-6x zoom.

If you use your phone a lot, it will be welcome news that the iPhone 15 series is set to have an increased battery capacity of 3,877mAh while the Plus models will have a massive 4,912mAh battery - a significant increase on the iPhone 14 Plus 4,325mAh. Translated into hours of use, it means you could the standard iPhone 15 could last for nearly 24 hours of video playback while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could last up to a jaw-dropping 32 hours which contends with the successful Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The biggest change across all the iPhone models will be the removal of Apple’s decade-old lightning cable in favor of the universal USB Type-C port following new EU guidelines. Apple may have lost the ability to monetize on their unique port but for almost everyone, this will be a welcome move as most devices these days are USB-C.

When it comes to screened display, the iPhone 15 will remain the same in terms of size but we could see an improved 120Hz refresh rate though this is unconfirmed. Powering this in the standard iPhone 15 models will be the same Bionic A16 chipset as found in the iPhone 14 Pro models while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Mac models are likely to benefit from Apple’s latest and greatest, Bionic A17 processor.

All in all, it seems the iPhone 15’s most exciting upgrades will be delivered to the standard models. Some top-spec differences set apart the pro models but you can't deny that a 48MP in the lowest prices model is something worth shouting about. There's been no mention of price or color options (although I'm hoping they'll be better than the iPhone 14 color palettes as I was not the biggest fan). I say bring back the colors of the iPhone 11 as I'm a sucker for pastels but keep these advanced specs.

