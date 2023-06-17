Entire iPhone 15 family rumored to boast a 48MP main camera

The current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have 12MP main cameras, but for the iPhone 15 all models are rumored to get a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

Summer has only just begun but some Apple enthusiasts are already looking forward to September, when the launch of the new iPhone 15 series is expected. The upcoming announcement promises to bring a host of significant upgrades to the standard iPhone models, potentially bridging the gap with their more premium Pro counterparts especially when it comes to camera capabilities.

Rumor has it that the 48MP main camera found in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature in every phone in the iPhone 15 series lineup; the current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have 12MP main cameras. But, according to ITHome, Sony (who supplies camera parts for Apple) is struggling with "insufficient production capacity" which could cause delays.

Sources suggest that one of the primary reasons behind this setback is the surge in demand for color filter films, which are crucial for the enhanced camera modules expected to grace the basic iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. While the news of high-megapixel sensors across the range is very welcome, those hoping to upgrade sooner rather than later may be disappointed if the launch is delayed due to parts shortages.

Since all iPhone 15 models are supposedly going to have an upgraded camera system, the main difference between the basic and Pro models will likely be the inclusion of the A17 processor chip, which might be reserved for the more expensive phones. It’s also thought the look of the iPhone 15 will change again to fit more in line with the new rounded Macbooks.

Perhaps the biggest change to the iPhone 15 series for most people will be the eradication of the lightning port charger in favor of a universal USB-C port. While some Apple users might be sad to say goodbye to the unique charger, personally, I cannot wait to be able to top up my phone with my friends' chargers – even those who don’t own an Apple device! It’s been a long time coming, and Apple certainly didn’t want to budge, but thanks to new European laws, the decision was made for them.

