Best iPad Pro deals in October 2022: best prices and stock updates

Apple has now announced the iPad Pro M2 and if you have come to find the best iPad Pro M2 deals, then you have come to the right place. For those interested in picking up this shiny new flagship tablet from Apple, we've got everything you need to know right here.

The new Apple iPad Pro M2 comes in two screen sizes, an 11-inch, and 12.9-inch models, and are priced at a starting price of $799 / £899 / AU$1,399 and $1,099 / £1,249 / AU$1,899 for each variant, respectively.

Key new features include the blazingly fast M2 chip, which we have seen outstanding performance in Apple's MacBook Pros. The Ipad Pro M2 supports WiFi 6.0, and Apple Pencil hover recognition. If you're interested, we've got more details on upgrades just down below

Best iPad Pro 11-inch deals

Best iPad Pro 12.9-inch deals in UK

As with most of Apple's releases for 2022, the new iPad Pro M2 is more of an evolutionary upgrade as opposed to a complete redesign, with the same overall design and display being carried over from the previous 2021 iPad Pro models. This isn't a big issue as they were widely regarded as fantastic screens, and instead, we've got internal improvements.

The most significant upgrade is the inclusion of the newest Apple M2 silicon processor, a chip previously only included in the higher-end MacBooks. Both the GPU and the CPU cores in the M2 have been beefed up, with up to 40% greater performance in machine learning tasks, and up to 35% greater graphical performance. This means more power for intensive design applications, video applications such as DaVinci Resolve as a native iPad app, and more multi-tasking headroom.

Another nifty upgrade is the inclusion of Apple Pencil hover recognition, which should prove useful if you use the stylus for design or productivity (see Apple Pencil 1 vs 2 (opens in new tab)). Simply put, it'll allow for more precision while sketching or drawing, as well as several potential third-party software interactions. Finally, the third headline new feature is support for Wi-Fi 6E, which should lead to a speedier and smoother connection overall, which is always a great thing when you are a busy, always on-the-go creator.

