Instax' latest Nintendo collab brings Splatoon 3 to your photos

Instax has announced its latest Nintendo crossover, in the form of a Splatoon 3 tie-in with its Mini Link printers and Nintendo-oriented smartphone app.

Characters from the Splatoon 3 videogame will be making an appearance in the Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch app, while a new color variation of the Instax Mini Link 2 (opens in new tab) printer will be released – along with a special edition featuring a Splatoon 3 silicone case.

Much as was the case with the Instax Mini Link SE (opens in new tab), which featured a tie-in with New Pokémon Snap!, the app offers integration with a Nintendo Switch console so that in-game captures can be printed with an array of character-themed effects, stickers and special frames.

Effects for the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario, New Pokémon Snap and now Splatoon 3 can be applied through the app, and will be printed on your Instax Mini prints.

The Special Edition Clay White variant of the Mini Link 2 complements the standard Clay White version, will remain as a base, but this version features black accents on the front power button and film ejection slot to create a more stylish look. This will retail for $99.95 / £114.99 (approximately AU$200).

For diehard fans, a bundle with a Splatoon 3 character silicone case will also be available, similar to the Mini Link SE and its optional silicone Pikachu cover, priced at $119.95 / £129.99 (AU$235 approximately).

Additionally, an exclusive Splatoon 3-themed Instax photo album (opens in new tab) will be available for purchase as a separate accessory. All products, including the updated Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch app, will launch on January 19.

If you're not sure how to connect your Switch console to your Instax Mini Link, we break it down in our how to print Instax photos from your Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab) guide, as well as an explainer on how the free-to-download app works with the compatible game franchises.

In simple terms, you scan a QR Code on the Switch using your phone with the Mini Link app open, which connects your devices and enables you to print your screenshots with a variety of optional frames and stickers.

