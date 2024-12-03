Quest to stage and film full-on production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet in Grand Theft Auto V video game becomes award-winning documentary

By
published

Award-winning doc tells the story of two actors who decide to stage a full-on production of Hamlet within the violent and chaotic video game world of GTA Online during the pandemic

A main protagonist from Grand Theft Hamlet is blasted by a projectile and flies through the air while performing on stage
The inherently violent and chaotic game world was one of the largest obstacles when staging the play (Image credit: Grand Theft Hamlet / Rockstar Games)

Yes, you read that right, two out-of-work actors decided to stage a full-on production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet within the virtual video game world of Grand Theft Auto V. And now, an award-winning, feature-length documentary has been released to tell the incredible story of how this insurmountable task came into fruition.

The aptly named Grand Theft Hamlet follows protagonists Sam Crane and Mark Oosterveen, as they navigate the violent, virtual world of Grand Theft Auto against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns have left actors Sam and Mark out of work, so when they discover an amphitheatre within the game world, they find themselves contemplating the possibility of staging a full-on production of Hamlet, within the game world.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

