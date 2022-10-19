Instax challenges Polaroid with square instant photo printer

By Lauren Scott
published

Leaked images of Instax Link Square suggest the missing link in Fujifilm's lineup could soon be coming

leaked images of Instax Link Square
(Image credit: Fujifilm Instax / Fujifilm rumors)

The missing link in the Instax Link lineup is coming (maybe)! New rumors suggest that Fujifilm is about to launch a square version, called – you guessed it – the Instax Link Square – which will sit alongside the Instax Link Wide and the Instax Mini Link 2 in its range of portable printers.

We spotted the rumor on Fuji Rumors (opens in new tab), who say that images of the Fujifilm Instax Square Link were leaked by another source, Nokishita. If this is going the latest Instax printer, of course, we can expect it to produce square prints, a boon for the Instagram crowd and those of us who have gotten used to seeing 1:1 images on our smartphones. This tallies with the leaked images from Fuji Rumors below.

Leaked images of Instax Link Square

(Image credit: Fujifilm Instax / Fujifilm rumors)

Leaked images of Instax Link Square

(Image credit: Fujifilm Instax / Fujifilm rumors)

The best portable printers like those from Instax allow you to make and share quality prints from your smartphone and add fun touches to your images. They're perfect for weddings, parties, and any group events (and they make you look retro when you stick 'em on your fridge). 

We enjoyed using the Instax Mini Link 2 (opens in new tab) and Instax Link Wide (opens in new tab), both brilliant portable smartphone printers that are a lot of fun, and it's likely that a new Instax Link Square would be pitched at a similar price. The main competitor on the market right now is the Polaroid Lab (opens in new tab) Instant Printer, which turns the photos on a smartphone into the original Polaroid square format film.

And of course, there's Fujifilm's Instax Share SP-3 – which already delivers square images rather than rectangle-shaped ones – but has a very different design. It's possible that if the Instax Link Square is released, Fujifilm could decide to discontinue the Share SP-3 as it did with the SP-1 and Instax Share SP-2 (opens in new tab).

Unfortunately, that's all we know about the specs so far, but we'll keep our eyes open for a new Instax printer release, they're always a lot of fun to test!

