Instax 12 instant camera drops to £69 (but I have a hack to save you more)

The Instax Mini has been one of the most popular Christmas gifts for years. They make a great present for all the family - but particularly for the children and the young adults. The fun that the instant pop-up prints is particularly appealing to the smartphone generation - giving them the taste of analog photography - and givig them a physical memory of the party fun and family occasions.

The latest in the range is the Instax Mini 12, and we have rarely seen much reduction in the price since its launch. Often, if you hunt around, you can find one colour option cheaper than the others - but no huge saving. But this Black Friday, Fujifilm has cut the price to £69 on all four colour options - and this deal is available in most (but not all) retailers we have checked. It is a great deal, if this camera is on your shopping list already (or if you are struggling to find a gift for a difficult-to-please family member).

But if you want to spend less, we have found a deal that will save you another tenner. There are compromises - but if you are willing to go for the older (but very similar) Mini 9 model, and are happy to have it in Flamingo Pink, then you can pick this up for £59 from Currys.

Instax Mini 12 | was £79.99 | now £69

Save £10.99 at Amazon The latest in Fujifilm's long line of Instax Mini cameras, and while this doesn't offer anything revolutionary over the Mini 11, it does improve the lens and overall experience.. All four colors are available at this price - Blossom Pink, Lilac Purple, Clay White, or Pastel Blue.

Instax Mini 9 | was £69 | now £59

Save £10 at Currys By buying an older model you can you get a better buy on your Instax camera. The offer is only available for the Flamingo Pink version.

