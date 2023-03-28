Insta360 teases that its next product will turn the gimbal market on its head!

Insta360 is known for producing some of the best 360 cameras (opens in new tab), but in a recently-released teaser video, the company looks set to launch its first gimbal stabilizer. We don't get to see the whole product; however, it's clear a new smartphone gimbal (opens in new tab)from Insta360 will be launched on 29 March 2023.

Content creators widely use gimbals to give them a smooth video or shake-free photos while they are off recording their adventures. This market is dominated by the likes of DJI and Zhiyun, so this new Insta360 product will have to be a brand-beating product to compete with the best gimbals for iPhones (opens in new tab).

Above: the full teaser video from Insta360

From the teaser video, we can see that this new gimbal will have 4 settings, Auto, F, PF, and one we are very interested to see how Insta360 implements it, FPV mode as well as what looks like a magnetic attachment for your phone you ease of use.

We also see in the video use of lights and an LED dot display that appears to say " Think Bold" our guess is that these can be used as normal LCD displays, but as RGB is clearly present it would also be used as a built-in beauty light when vlogging or when things get dark outside, you can carry on filming.

That is really all we know about this new product from Insta360 at the moment, but with a launch date of March 29, we haven't got long to wait!