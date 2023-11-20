You might know Insta360 for it's 360-degree cameras (let's face it, the clue is in the name) but the company's history of products like the Insta360 Go 2 proves that it's happy to innovate outside that area. Their most recent teaser suggests that now they're taking another swipe at the action camera space.

Watching the clip, not only do we see the title 'new force in action' (sounds like confirmation of the form factor), but we see the brand 'Leica'. That isn't a complete surprise – Leica have worked with Insta360 in the past on their premium products, like the Insta360 ONE R 1-inch camera, and the 360-degree Insta One RS.

Then, toward the end of the video we see the back of the camera opening up on a hinge – looking a lot like there might be a vlogging screen which would represent a marked change from the tiny front screens on the GoPro Hero 11 and DJI Action 4 seen in our best action cameras now.

According to PhotoRumors.com, the camera will have a large image sensor (like the one which I was so impressed with on the DJI Action 4). Again, according to the rumor, there will be a 16mm lens.

This is also in accordance with a previously reported "strategic desire to reinvent the action camera" which is what Leica Camera AG and Insta360 said back when the ONE R was announced in 2020. It looks like that has some more legs in it. We'll find out more tomorrow.

