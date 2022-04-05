India gets better version of the Motorola Moto G22

The Motorola Moto G22 that we saw unveiled last month will launch in India later this week, on April 8, and it looks like it’ll feature an upgrade – the Indian market version will likely support 20W charging instead of 15W. This information comes courtesy of from Indian online retailer, Flipkart (opens in new tab), (via GSM Arena), who have a promo page for the Moto G22, which reveals the camera phone’s specs and color options for India, as well as the charging bonus.

Motorola Moto G22: Specifications

Powering the Motorola Moto G22 is a Helio G37 SoC and the phone is said to run a "near-stock" version of Android 12. It’s equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and features a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

The Moto G22’s 6.5" 90Hz HD+ LCD features a water-repellent design and there’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Camera wise the smartphone boasts a quad setup which consists of a 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth units. There’s also a 16MP selfie up front.

Faster charging but fewer colors

For the Indian market the Moto G22’s 5,000 mAh battery will support 20W charging instead of 15W. The only other difference is that the phone was initially announced in three colors: Pearl White, Cosmic Black, and Iceberg Blue but the Flipkart promo web page only shows it as available in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue – so it looks like Pearl White could have been dropped for the Indian market.

Motorola has presumably felt the need to enhance the Moto G22’s charging ability for the Indian market based on the competition for the newly announced phone. While differences like this country to country may seem a little unfair they are almost always down to varying country legislations on charging, as seen recently in the US version of the OnePlus 10 Pro (opens in new tab).

