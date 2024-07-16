I'm seeing the best drones selling out FAST during Prime Day, but this AI drone deal is still active

I'm the DCW drone expert, and I was excited to see some great deals on drones this Prime Day, but I was also surprised that – only a few hours in – one of them had already run out. It seems we have to be fast.

Then I saw another of my favourite drones from the past year – the innovative HoverAir X1 – is also getting a whopping 25% discount so beginners have other exciting choices.

🇺🇸 HoverAir X1 | was $429| now $309

Save $120 at Amazon This clever, unique and safe lightweight drone follows you using AI rather than requiring piloting. The cage design means there is no chance of being clipped by a propellor, and it easily folds away. Brilliant and different.

🇬🇧 HoverAir X1 | was £469 | now £360

Save 23% at Amazon This clever, unique and safe lightweight drone follows you using AI rather than requiring piloting. The cage design means there is no chance of being clipped by a propellor, and it easily folds away. Brilliant and different.

Since I first reviewed this drone, it has made a consistent appearance in my guides to the best beginner drones and best drones for kids because it's nearly unique in the drone world; it's more focused on the output than the operation.

In other words, it's about getting a fun video of you doing what you are doing than it is about you piloting it (though you can control it using you phone if you want).

It's also a brilliant design in terms of safety because of the cage, and is very portable – much lighter than the typical 249g of other consumer drones which is just beneath the safety limit set by aviation authorities.

It might not be exactly what you thought you wanted, but – given the significant discount – it's worth reading my review of the HoverAir X1 to see if it holds some appeal.

(It would, though, suggest the 'Combo' option for some extra batteries).

We are keeping an eye on other Prime Day drone deals here.