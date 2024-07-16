I'm seeing the best drones selling out FAST during Prime Day, but this AI drone deal is still active

I'm the DCW drone expert, and I was excited to see some great deals on drones this Prime Day, but I was also surprised that – only a few hours in – one of them had already run out. It seems we have to be fast.
Then I saw another of my favourite drones from the past year – the innovative HoverAir X1 – is also getting a whopping 25% discount so beginners have other exciting choices.
🇺🇸 HoverAir X1 | was $429| now $309
Save $120 at Amazon This clever, unique and safe lightweight drone follows you using AI rather than requiring piloting. The cage design means there is no chance of being clipped by a propellor, and it easily folds away. Brilliant and different.
🇬🇧 HoverAir X1 | was £469 | now £360
Save 23% at Amazon This clever, unique and safe lightweight drone follows you using AI rather than requiring piloting. The cage design means there is no chance of being clipped by a propellor, and it easily folds away. Brilliant and different.