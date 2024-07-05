Prime Day drone deals 2024 – early deals are already flying off the shelves!

It's official: Amazon Prime Day deals will start dropping for two days on July 16-17. But we're already excited because there are some excellent deals on drones at Amazon that are too good to ignore even before the big day.

The great thing about shopping now is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the current discounts – which might not be the case when Prime Day arrives because, as the name suggests, the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members.

However, having a Prime subscription (which costs just $9.99 a month / £8.99 a month, not only gives you access to free expedited shipping but also additional Prime perks like exclusive discount codes and coupons. You can sign up using the buttons below to get a 30-day free trial if you haven't been a member before.

Top retailers

Top US retailers

Amazon: Cheap prices on imaging gear

Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech

B&H Photo Video: Deals on top imaging brands

Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances

Canon USA: Buy direct to save money

Dell: Discounts on laptops and PCs

Walmart: DSLR, Mirrorless & action cameras

US Prime Day drone deals

HoverAir X1 Combo | was $429 | now $349

Save $80 at Amazon with coupon This is one of the hottest drone product on release last year, and now it sees a massive $80 reduction (using the on-page coupon). Smart enough to follow you, circle you and get amazing pictures and video without even needing a controller this might be the future of drones.

Potensic Atom Fly More Combo | was $449.99 | now $349.99

Save $100 (including a $30 off coupon). This drone comes with high-end features, including 4K video capture, GPS, and a three-axis gimbal for stable footage. This Fly More Combo adds a carry case and a parallel charger that can charge three batteries at once, meaning your drone need never be out of the sky for long. Remember to apply the $30 coupon on the site to get this price.

DJI Mini 2 SE| was £339 | now $279

Save $60 at Amazon The Mini 2 SE comes with a robust controller and boasts a good quality 2.7K camera with gimbal for stable video, plus cool automated flights that create amazing shareable video.

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone | was $99.98 | now $69.99

Save $30 at Amazon with coupon Get into FPV drone flight with this entry-level model from Holy Stone suitable for beginners and kids. With 1080p footage and an included control and carry case, you have all you need to take to the skies. To get this price use the 30% off coupon.

DJI FPV Combo | was $999 | now $698

Save $300 at Amazon Fly in the skies with this ready-to-go First-Person-View (FPV) drone by DJI that lets you get into the world of FPV with a great camera and without the DIY.

UK Prime Day drone deals

Top UK retailers

DJI Air 3 | was £962 | now £769

Save £192 at Amazon A great 4K drone for aerial photography, with the option of wide and telephoto cameras to choose from as you fly. All-round sensors help make it easy to fly, despite it being over the important 249g for simpler piloting rules.

HoverAir X1 Combo | was £419 | now £345

Save £74 at Amazon with coupon This is one of the hottest drone product on release last year, and now it sees a massive $80 reduction (using the on-page coupon). Smart enough to follow you, circle you and get amazing pictures and video without even needing a controller this might be the future of drones.

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV drone | was £89.99 | now £80.99

Save £9 at Amazon with 10% off coupon Get into FPV drone flight with this entry-level model from Holy Stone suitable for beginners and kids. With 1080p footage and an included control and carry case, you have all you need to take to the skies.

Potensic Atom Fly More Combo | was £279.99 | now £239.99

Save £40 with voucher. This drone comes with high-end features, including 4K video capture, GPS, and a three-axis gimbal for stable footage. This Fly More Combo adds a carry case and a parallel charger that can charge three batteries at once, meaning your drone need never be out of the sky for long. Remember to apply the £40 coupon on the site to get this price.

DJI FPV Combo| was £959 | now £724

Save £235 at Amazon Take to the skies with an amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's Goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150-degree FOV and 4k 60p video recording.

Amazon: We expect big savings on cameras, drones, lenses and more

Clifton Cameras: DJI and Autel specialists

Park Cameras: Price drop on DJI Air 3

Wex Photo Video: Free spare battery on selected DJI drones

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Key information

The official start date of this year's Prime Day sale is scheduled for July 16-17 2024. However, some deals are already live!

This 48-hour extravaganza will feature significant discounts on a wide range of photographic equipment, including cameras, lenses, tripods, and filters. Additionally, you’ll find some of the top laptops, camera phones, and tablets on sale too.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Music Unlimited - 5-month free trial

Music Unlimited is Amazon's top-tier music streaming service, offering the best audio quality, and the widest choice of music and podcasts. Prime Members now get a five-month free trial (and if you are not a member, you now get a three-month trial. Offer ends July 18.

Despite the name, most of the deals offered during Amazon Prime Day are open to everyone, but if you really want to make the most of it and maximise your savings, it's best to be a Prime member. There are several offers that are only available to subscribers, so signing up means you won't miss out on the really juicy bargains.

However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities. Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to the sale in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over.

If you do sign up now, you'll also be able to take advantage of the other free perks that come with a Prime subscription, namely full access to Prime Video, Prime Reading (a 'lite' version of Kindle Unlimited) and Prime Gaming (another version of Twitch). Plus, of course, the free-and-fast shipping promise is there for all eligible products.

When can you get the best deals on Drones? The best time to buy a drone is during seasonal sales such as Prime Day or Black Friday. The discounts are definitely a lot better during these times. While Prime Day only gets you offers on products sold on Amazon, Black Friday is when pretty much every specialist camera retailer will offer discounts and the competition to offer the best prices will be high. That said, Amazon typically has some of the best prices on the drones it stocks, even outside of sales events. So do keep an eye on prices on the retail giant's site.

How to find the best drone deals during Prime Day

If you're shopping for a new kit it helps to keep a few things in mind when shopping during Prime Day.

1. Try and sign up for a free Amazon Prime subscription



This should give you full access to the sale, including Prime-exclusive offers. You can cancel at any time.

2. Figure out what you want to buy beforehand



Shopping fany major sale can be overwhelming. So knowing exactly what you're after can save you both time and money. Take the time to do some research on price histories of the items you would like to buy. While camera prices don't necessarily fluctuate too much, it's still good to know whether a deal is worth your hard-earned money – after all, we don't upgrade our cameras as often as we do our phones, so the investment is best made with some thought.

3. Be flexible on what you want



Sometimes the specific model you want may not be discounted, but if you aren't faithful to a specific brand, you might get a better offer a different model brand – one with similar specs.

4. Create a wish list



Once you've narrowed down what you're after, you can save them in a wish list on Amazon. This will also show you price fluctuations (if any) in the lead up to the sale and makes it really super quick and easy to then move the item to your shopping cart directly from there.

5. Check back through the event



We've noticed in the past that Amazon's prices change through the duration of the sale. Sometimes drones will be cheaper on day two of the sale. So while it might be worthwhile picking something up as soon as the offer has gone live on the shopping site (particularly if stock is limited), it could pay to wait too. If the stock hasn't run out, then you could save yourself a few more dollars.

6. Stick with us



Not to toot our own horn, but if you're willing to get some help, we'll be on hand to scour Amazon Australia for the best deals on photography gear. We won't list them all, but we will hand-pick what might be the best options across the different categories of gear. This could make it quick and easy for you to find a specific deal rather than spend hours going through the shopping site to find a particular option.