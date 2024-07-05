Prime Day drone deals 2024 – early deals are already flying off the shelves!

It's official: Amazon Prime Day deals will start dropping for two days on July 16-17. But we're already excited because there are some excellent deals on drones at Amazon that are too good to ignore even before the big day.
The great thing about shopping now is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the current discounts – which might not be the case when Prime Day arrives because, as the name suggests, the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members.
Top retailers
Top US retailers
US Prime Day drone deals
HoverAir X1 Combo | was $429 | now $349
Save $80 at Amazon with coupon This is one of the hottest drone product on release last year, and now it sees a massive $80 reduction (using the on-page coupon). Smart enough to follow you, circle you and get amazing pictures and video without even needing a controller this might be the future of drones.
Potensic Atom Fly More Combo | was $449.99 | now $349.99
Save $100 (including a $30 off coupon). This drone comes with high-end features, including 4K video capture, GPS, and a three-axis gimbal for stable footage. This Fly More Combo adds a carry case and a parallel charger that can charge three batteries at once, meaning your drone need never be out of the sky for long. Remember to apply the $30 coupon on the site to get this price.
DJI Mini 2 SE| was £339 | now $279
Save $60 at Amazon The Mini 2 SE comes with a robust controller and boasts a good quality 2.7K camera with gimbal for stable video, plus cool automated flights that create amazing shareable video.
Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone | was $99.98 | now $69.99
Save $30 at Amazon with coupon Get into FPV drone flight with this entry-level model from Holy Stone suitable for beginners and kids. With 1080p footage and an included control and carry case, you have all you need to take to the skies. To get this price use the 30% off coupon.
DJI FPV Combo | was $999 | now $698
Save $300 at Amazon Fly in the skies with this ready-to-go First-Person-View (FPV) drone by DJI that lets you get into the world of FPV with a great camera and without the DIY.
UK Prime Day drone deals
Top UK retailers
DJI Air 3 | was £962 | now £769
Save £192 at Amazon A great 4K drone for aerial photography, with the option of wide and telephoto cameras to choose from as you fly. All-round sensors help make it easy to fly, despite it being over the important 249g for simpler piloting rules.
HoverAir X1 Combo | was £419 | now £345
Save £74 at Amazon with coupon This is one of the hottest drone product on release last year, and now it sees a massive $80 reduction (using the on-page coupon). Smart enough to follow you, circle you and get amazing pictures and video without even needing a controller this might be the future of drones.
Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV drone | was £89.99 | now £80.99
Save £9 at Amazon with 10% off coupon Get into FPV drone flight with this entry-level model from Holy Stone suitable for beginners and kids. With 1080p footage and an included control and carry case, you have all you need to take to the skies.
Potensic Atom Fly More Combo | was £279.99 | now £239.99
Save £40 with voucher. This drone comes with high-end features, including 4K video capture, GPS, and a three-axis gimbal for stable footage. This Fly More Combo adds a carry case and a parallel charger that can charge three batteries at once, meaning your drone need never be out of the sky for long. Remember to apply the £40 coupon on the site to get this price.
DJI FPV Combo| was £959 | now £724
Save £235 at Amazon Take to the skies with an amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's Goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150-degree FOV and 4k 60p video recording.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Key information
Amazon Prime Day 2024 date and time
How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Music Unlimited - 5-month free trial
Music Unlimited is Amazon's top-tier music streaming service, offering the best audio quality, and the widest choice of music and podcasts. Prime Members now get a five-month free trial (and if you are not a member, you now get a three-month trial. Offer ends July 18.
How to find the best drone deals during Prime Day
